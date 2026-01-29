Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Shocking New Status Quo For Klingons, Explained By The Showrunners [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 4, "Vox in Excelso."

"We are Klingons, Worf. We don't embrace other cultures, we conquer them!" proclaimed General Martok (J.G. Hertzler) in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The Klingons are one of the oldest "Star Trek" alien races. While they've flip-flopped between friend or foe to humanity, they're generally portrayed as imperialists and warriors. But "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" revealed a grim future for the Klingons.

By the 32nd century, the Klingon homeworld Qo'noS has been destroyed; apparently, conspiracy theories suggest that the Klingons themselves blew it up. "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" showed the Federation and Klingons made peace in the late 23rd century after Qo'noS's moon Praxis exploded due to over-mining. To save their planet from the effects, the Klingons had to call in the Federation's aid. (Though not without difficulties, as "The Undiscovered Country" shows how once-young idealists can become reactionary.)

Apparently, the Klingons' efforts only bought Qo'noS another millennium or so. Without a homeworld, the Klingon Empire has collapsed and there are apparently only eight feudal houses left. It's even said the Klingon race and culture could be heading towards extinction, a far cry from the people who once dominated the galaxy's Alpha Quadrant.

The latest episode of "Starfleet Academy" focuses primarily on the one Klingon cadet, Jay-Den Kraag (played by Karime Diané), and flashbacks of Jay-Den's nomadic upbringing are sprinkled throughout. /Film's Jacob Hall spoke with co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about this change to the Klingon status quo. Landau said: