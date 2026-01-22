Two Starfleet Academy Characters Reveal Just How Much The Star Trek Universe Has Changed

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 3 to follow.

In the third episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," titled "Vitus Reflux," the show's central students find themselves locked in a prank war with various star students at the school's adjunct War College. As the name implies, the War College is where students have to report for their combat training, so its own star students tend to be aggressive and adversarial. They're also clever, which means they have the means to transport the likes of Caleb (Sandro Rosta), Genesis (Bella Shepherd), Sam (Kerrice Brooks), and several others straight from their showers into various public places around campus. It stands to reason that impish 18-year-olds in the 32nd century would play pranks on each other using the technology of the time.

The main "Academy" cadets spend the bulk of the episode contemplating the means and the ethics of escalating a prank war. If they strike back, they have a chance of regaining their dignity, but they also run the risk of angering the Academy faculty. If they shrink away, they will continue to be good students but will always be seen as inferior to their War College peers. It may seem like a low-stakes dilemma for a "Star Trek" series, but it's a concern for the kids in question. And it illustrates that even a millennium from now, college students will still be college students.

In terms of the "Star Trek" universe, though, the rivalry does reveal something notable. The rival students include Ozolo (Cecilia Lee), a Romulan, and her logical compatriot (Alexander Eling), a Vulcan. So, given that Romulans and Vulcans have long been at odds in the "Star Trek" franchise, something has clearly happened to bring them together by the time "Starfleet Academy" takes place in the 32nd century.