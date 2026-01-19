What Jay-Den Kraag From Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Looks Like In Real Life

Born in April 2002 in Washington D.C., Karim Diané first broke into show business with music. He built up an online fandom posting videos of himself singing in the shower, and that eventually propelled him onto reality singing competition show "The X Factor USA" for its 2013 season. There, he earned a thumbs up from judges Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and even the famously harsh Simon Cowell. Diané subsequently released a single and accompanying music video, "My Bae," in 2016.

Since then, Diané has appeared as an actor in a handful of television and short films, including "Instance," "Princess Row," and "Culture Shot." In 2017, he also played a recurring role in the second season of the Crackle-produced "StartUp," a crime drama centered around cryptocurrency starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, and Ron Perlman.

Diané's most recent role before "Starfleet Academy" was in the 2021 Peacock murder mystery series "One of Us Is Lying." Adapted from a novel by Karen M. McManus, the series follows five high school students in detention — but when one of the dies of an allergic reaction, an investigation into possible foul play ensues. Diané played a supporting role as Kris Greene, boyfriend to lead character Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche).

"Starfleet Academy" has already promised a semester full of adventure in its first season. If there's any attempted murder on campus like in "One of Us Is Lying," Jay-Den might have a pop quiz for his medical skills on his hands.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.