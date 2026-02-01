Avatar 4 Will Expand Upon Varang's Most Ruthless Act From Avatar: Fire And Ash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easily the best part of James Cameron's latest "Avatar" film, "Fire and Ash," was Varang (Oona Chaplin), the witchy leader of the vicious Mangkwan Clan of Na'vi. Her people's home was destroyed in a volcanic eruption, causing Varang to turn her back on Eywa, the goddess of Pandora.

In reality, though Eywa exists, she isn't a goddess in the metaphysical sense. She's the living planet-wide intelligence of Pandora, like an organic computer network (think Skynet from Cameron's "Terminator" films). Due to that, all life on Pandora has an appendage called a kuru, allowing them to "jack in" to Eywa. As "Fire and Ash" shows, this means dead Na'vi's consciousness can carry on after death if "backed up" into Eywa.

Varang shows the greatest mastery over her kuru yet; she can interface with other Na'vi and exert her will over them. She does have a goddess complex, which also explains why she and the Mangkwan are also shown cutting off defeated enemies' kurus; Varang is the only goddess they need.

The behind the scenes book "The Making of Avatar: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash" by Joe Fordham explains that one idea for Varang is she would place her enemies' severed heads on spikes. Cameron, though, suggested the kuru severing, because for the Na'vi that is a fate worse than death. If their kuru is severed, they lose the ability to connect with Eywa or the souls of their ancestors. By depriving them of the ability to connect with Eywa, they're essentially barred from the afterlife.

The book also states that Varang has a cloak of many severed kurus (think the severed hair braids on the cannibalistic Antler Queen's royal outfit in "Yellowjackets"), which will debut in "Avatar 4."