How James Cameron Feels About The Theory That Avatar's Eywa Is A 'Benevolent Skynet'

Eywa may be this deeply entrenched force of Pandora, but the key difference between her and Skynet is that of creation and intent. Skynet is a computer system that was created at Cyberdyne Systems for the military. With it came the birth and inevitable consequences of artificial intelligence. Skynet ultimately ended up seeing humanity as a threat, and therefore thrust the world into an apocalyptic nuclear wasteland. Every "Terminator" in some way deals with the system snuffing out the remaining sects of the human Resistance with weapons, skeleton soldiers, and time travel technology. It shouldn't have come as a surprise that a rogue AI would gain consciousness and wipe out the human population, considering it was built as a form of destruction.

Eywa possesses a similar function in that it is a database of sorts made up of the passed-on souls of the Na'vi. She doesn't seek to harm, but make connections. The main difference between Skynet and Eywa is that the latter is a natural resource of Pandora. Eywa is an environmental system that essentially acts as a fantastical parallel to how our ecosystems communicate. The Great Mother has seen how the Na'vi treat their planet and responds with an unbreakable bond. We know how Earth's environments have rapidly responded to how we exploit it. All energy on Pandora is borrowed because Eywa holds all children in her heart. She's a completely natural being that the villainous RDA can't quite fathom, yet recognizes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) possessing the spirit of the Na'vi enough to fully become one. Time will tell if there's more to Eywa than meets the eye.

The first two "Avatar" movies are streaming on Disney+. "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is now in theaters.