New Avatar: Fire And Ash Footage Raises Questions About James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel

In Jim Cameron we trust. This December's highly-anticipated release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" isn't actually the only dispatch from Pandora that we're getting in 2025. To further drum up hype for the incoming threequel and celebrate the technical achievement that was "The Way of Water," a two-part documentary titled "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films" dropped straight onto Disney+ streaming. Directed by Thomas C. Grane and written by Richard Brehm, the behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 sequel is filled to the gills with exclusive interviews, footage taken during filming of the mammoth undertaking, concept art from the early stages of development, and a whole lot more.

But that's not all! Because all is as Eywa wills it, Cameron couldn't let one last opportunity go by without giving starving audiences a little more to chew on. Only months removed from the theatrical rerelease of "The Way of Water" and the bonus clips teasing what's to come in the next film (depending on which screening you attended, you saw one of three different scenes introducing us to various characters or locations), we now have another full-length scene to obsess over and pick apart endlessly as we count the weeks left before "Fire and Ash."

This time, the footage revolves around Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) kids, the mysterious teenager Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and her human best bud Spider (Sam Champion) ... and it directly addresses one of our most pressing questions from the last trailer. Spider, who previously had to wear a facial mask in order to breathe the toxic air of Pandora, has apparently undergone some sort of transformation. The Ash clan Na'vi led by Oona Chaplin's Varang are awfully put off by this, but the ramifications could be dire. Here's what it might all mean moving forward.