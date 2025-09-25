Avatar: Fire & Ash's New Trailer Reveals What The Franchise Has Been Missing

Look, we get it. James Cameron's highly successful "Avatar" franchise, which he's now spent two decades working on, doesn't need any help, having already earned more than $5 billion at the box office. That being said, the new trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" features more than just brain-melting visual effects that make us question reality. It also offers a glimpse of something fans of the property might not have realized they needed up until now, and we're eager to see more of her.

Stephen Lang's steely-eyed military man, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has inhabited a large portion of the "Avatar" timeline so far. The Pandora-hating nemesis to Na'vi convert Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) took things a step further the last time we saw him after he returned from the dead in a brand new and incredibly blue body. Now, though, it appears the title of the FBB (that's the Franchise's Big Bad) could soon be passed over to a new, already immensely intimidating Navi local: Varang, played by Oonah Chaplin. Indeed, the latest "Fire and Ash" preview suggests Varang has something that Quaritch has always been lacking.

As formidable an opponent as he is for Jake and his various extra-terrestrial allies (including fan-favorite Payakan the tulkun), Quaritch simply doesn't have a whole lot of depth. Rather, he's little more than the physical manifestation of the horrors of colonization. However, as this new trailer shows, the Mangkwan clan leader Varang immediately feels like she has more to say, and her arguments could easily make her a much more complex and compelling antagonist.