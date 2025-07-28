The Avatar: Fire And Ash Trailer Brings Back The Franchise's Best Character

James Cameron has been responsible for helping bring to life some of the most beloved and memorable weird little (and not so little) guys in all of cinema. From the T-800 and T-1000 to the Xenomorph Queen and the iceberg that brought down the Titanic, Cameron knows how to weaponize iconography to make a memorable movie character. Still, in his 43-year-long career, Cameron has never reached the creative, emotional, and stylistic highs of his work in "Avatar: The Way of Water" — specifically the creation of its true star, Payakan the young tulkun (aka the space whale).

Somehow inspired by Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc." (yes, really), Payakan leaped out of the water to immediately steal the heart of every person who saw "Avatar: The Way of Water." It's not hard to see why. He's adorable, he's a giant space whale, he has high intelligence, a tragic backstory, and also a penchant for killing human hunters. We are all great fans of Payakan here at /Film, and our own Witney Seibold wrote of how the movie was at its best when focusing on alien marine life, so the excitement was great when word started to arrive that we'd see more of Payakan in the upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Now we can confirm that with our own eyes, because the first trailer for the third "Avatar" movie brings back the true star of the franchise, the reason movie theaters are built, and the very reason the medium was created. That's right, Payakan the tulkun is back, and he's out for vengeance.