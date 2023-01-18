Space Whale Payakan And His Space Ahab Mick Scoresby Are Both Returning For Avatar 3

With the latest news about "Avatar 3" rolling in, it seems as if James Cameron is on a mission to take the concept of space whales away from "Star Wars Rebels" creator Dave Filoni and carve out a special sci-fi niche of his very own. In the animated show "Rebels," the space whales, called purrgil, are literally whales that can travel through hyperspace. In "Avatar: The Way of Water," the whale-like tulkun are sea-faring creatures that happen to be on a distant planet. NOT the same thing.

Still, the tulkun do share a spiritual connection with the Na'vi race, in a similar fashion as the connection that characters and creatures have through the force in "Star Wars." With the phenomenal success of "Avatar: The Way of Water," Cameron finally has his own version of "Star Wars" that will allow him and his incredible creative team to continue to build out and expand upon the moon world of Pandora. But they can also keep bringing back villains like Quaritch who died in the first film, only to become a Recombinant — a fully sentient human/Na'vi hybrid — to wreak havoc and instill hatred in future installments.

For "Avatar 3," Cameron and producer Jon Landau are bringing back one of the most beloved characters from the sequel and one of the most reviled. Interestingly, one of them isn't human or Na'vi; and the other one barely qualifies as a human being at all.