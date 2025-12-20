Is [SPOILER] Really Dead After Avatar: Fire And Ash? An Investigation

The way of water has no beginning and no end — just like spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

Director James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar" threequel has finally arrived, putting a bow on this first phase of his grand Pandora-set plan while leaving all sorts of room for more — depending on how well "Fire & Ash" performs at the box office, of course. Old rivalries were renewed, new ones were forged, and war was waged all over again over the course of this latest epic. But, surprisingly, it wasn't quite the bloodbath we might've anticipated beforehand.

We've known for some time that Cameron had been planning on introducing a significant time jump in his fourth "Avatar" film, allowing him to pivot away from our more established heroes and focus even more on the next generation of the Sully clan. That would've seemed to suggest that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was living on borrowed time ... but that wasn't the case, as he and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) lived to see another day along with their kids.

No, the more pressing concern actually involves one of the villains of "Fire & Ash." For three full movies now, Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch has defied death and come back to haunt Jake's every step. In this newest blockbuster, that ongoing conflict took on a bit more of an exhausted feel to it. After fighting to a draw in the climax of "The Way of Water," the two do so once again here while caught amid an electromagnetic vortex, tumbling from one floating rock to another high up in the air. But once Jake's allies arrive, Quaritch leaps into a fiery void to his apparent death.

But is he really dead? We have our doubts. Here's why.