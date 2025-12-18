Avatar: Fire And Ash Ending Explained: A More Radical Conclusion Than You Realize

Only true followers of Eywa past this point! Full spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" to follow!

A staple of storytelling since time began is the two-sided structure, as seen in how just about every story has a hero and a villain. This can be abundantly seen in stories told within genre, as the pleasures of most genres involve having the relationship between the protagonist and antagonist clearly defined. Of course, that doesn't mean that all genre stories, and genre films by extension, are completely reductive. Most writers, directors, and actors inherently understand that the most flawed heroes and the most relatable villains only make for stronger drama. Yet while nuance is usually present, ultimately, the categories where the characters are placed tend not to waver.

That standard has begun to mutate over the course of the last couple decades of blockbuster genre films. As with so many elements of the sci-fi/action/fantasy/adventure movie, one could say this began with the original "Star Wars" trilogy, as the character of Darth Vader went from unabashed villain in the first movie to tragic figure in the third, with his character becoming even more filled out during the prequel films. Since those, we've seen the "Matrix" movies move and expand the definitions of good and evil, we've seen the Marvel universe pit hero against hero, and we've even seen the characters of the "Fast and Furious" movies switch sides.

The first "Avatar" in 2009 told a very familiar story of a human switching sides to a planet's indigenous people after coming to realize that his species was mistreating them. "The Way of Water" blurred those lines somewhat, but it kept them mostly intact. Now, "Fire and Ash" takes the characters and the world of Pandora into some fascinatingly nuanced territory. It all leads to a conclusion which, while not seeming too different on the surface, is actually more radical than you might realize.