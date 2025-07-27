The Most Ambitious Terminator Sequel Is One You Can't See Properly Ever Again

It'd be one thing if "T2 3D" were just a neat but forgettable attraction for tourists. Yet Cameron's intent was always more grandiose than that. As he stated in a making-of featurette: "They'll go in thinking it's just some gimmick, and they'll see that it's actually a continuation of the storyline. It's almost like a third 'Terminator' film. It's just that you can't go to see it in a theater in your neighborhood." Obviously, no 12-minute short (or 30-minute experience, as the entire attraction's runtime was) could truly count as a fully-fledged third "Terminator" movie. Nevertheless, Cameron's intent comes through in "Battle Across Time." The basic plot is simple: Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and her son John (Furlong) have been on the run since the end of "T2," trying to stomp out the rise of the killer AI Skynet anywhere it appears to be reemerging. The park attendees happen to be at a Cyberdyne Systems presentation which seems to promise the Terminator nightmare starting all over again, so Sarah and John are there to stop it. So, however, is the T-1000 (Patrick), who's arrived to try and terminate them.

"Battle Across Time" fits into "Terminator" continuity nicely ... provided you accept that the end of "Judgment Day" wasn't the final eradication of Skynet for all time, but merely moved the date of its arrival. Yet the "Terminator" series, as established by Cameron's first two films, is all about reversals, and Cameron introduces such a great doozy in "Battle Across Time" that it's wild no one has attempted it in a proper "Terminator" film since. During the T-1000's attack on the Cyberdyne presentation, the T-800 shows up from a time portal, and takes John back with him to the future, where the war against Skynet rages in a ravaged Los Angeles. There, the Terminator and John battle various killer robots before heading to blow up Skynet itself, which the spidery T-1,000,000 is guarding.

Although "Terminator 3" allows Judgment Day to happen at the end, "Terminator Salvation" takes place entirely in the future war, and "Terminator Genisys" messes around with the continuity of the series via time travel, it's "Battle Across Time" that most feels like the next logical narrative step for the story after the first two films, bringing a young John (or Sarah) into the future to fight Skynet there. It reverses the fish out of water element of the first films, giving it a full circle feeling that's been missing from most of the subsequent "Terminator" movies. In fact, the attraction's plot comes from a deleted idea for the opening of "Terminator 2." In this way, perhaps it's best to think of "T2 3D" not as a missing sequel, but as an alternate ending for the "Terminator" saga. Like Judgment Day itself, it existed for a short time, but has now has been terminated ... and it only lives on in the memories of those of us who experienced it.