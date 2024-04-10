Every New Star Wars Location And Character Added To Disney's Star Tours Ride

One of the fun additions to Star Tours that came with this latest redesign is the ability to receive holographic messages from beloved characters across the "Star Wars" franchise. Princess Leia, Yoda, and Admiral Ackbar provided the first holographic messages for the ride, while Poe Dameron, BB-8, Maz Kanata, and Lando Calrissian were added later (with the original actors generally reprising their roles). This latest update expanded the holograms further into the realm of Disney+ shows, bringing us Cassian Andor, Din Djarin and Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano herself.

The holograms come at a point in the ride that allows the rider to catch their breath and engage them in the broader story. The holographic entities offer new coordinates for the riders of Star Tours to head to in order to help the Rebellion or Resistance in the fight against evil.

Each of the new additions has a different flavor. The Cassian Andor hologram (Diego Luna) has a grave urgency to it that feels very much in line with the tone of "Rogue One" and "Andor." I couldn't help but notice a tingle up my spine with the gravitas that Luna employed to deliver his holographic message for the ride.

Ahsoka was added as well, and she offers a ray of hope, along with cameos and a more lighthearted tone. In the background of Ahsoka's hologram, you can see Huyang — David Tenant's character from "Ahsoka" and "The Clone Wars" — as well as everyone's favorite murder droid, Chopper. He's such a fan favorite that when he appeared on the ride, the entire ship cheered in surprise and delight.

The last hologram that got added really pushed the 3D effects to their maximum and brought Din Djarin and Grogu to the ride. It's almost hard to remember what the Mandalorian was saying because your attention is fixed on Grogu, who levitates before eating a frog. In the end, he spat the frog out at the audience and it got everyone to flinch.