True Lies Had Just One Take To Capture The Bridge Explosion

Before we lost James Cameron to the virtual world of Pandora (where he is still doing fine work), he mounted some of the most physically daunting productions in the history of cinema. He submerged his cast and crew in 30-plus feet of water in order to authentically capture the (literally and figuratively) high-pressure environment of "The Abyss," executed a load of wild vehicular stunts in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (one of which was so perilous his cameraman refused to shoot it), and compelled 20th Century Fox to build a new studio in Mexico for his reconstruction of the title vessel in "Titanic." Though he was pioneering computer generated visual effects throughout this period, he loved practical spectacle — and, judging from the box office on most of these movies (save for "The Abyss"), audiences shared his ardor.

1994's "True Lies" was no exception. The Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick, about a secret agent who blows his cover when he wrongly suspects his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) is having an affair, features some of Cameron's most inventive set pieces. The horse-versus-motorcycle chase sequence in a hotel is utter insanity, while the Harrier jet finale is so seamlessly shot-and-edited it feels like Schwarzenegger is really piloting the aircraft (at least it felt that way at the time of the film's release).

And then there's the masterfully staged pursuit on the Florida Keys' Seven Mile Bridge, which concludes with the very realistic-looking demolition of a chunk of the road. Obviously, Cameron didn't blow up an actual stretch of the bridge, but he did blow something up. And this required meticulous preparation because the crew only had one shot at pulling it off.