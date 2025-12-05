Avatar: Fire And Ash Director James Cameron Has An Unusual Idea For An Extended Edition [Exclusive]

Most film fans of a certain age and younger have grown up with an abundance of riches when it comes to watching cinema. Not only have we enjoyed the ability to watch nearly any movie we want to on demand, but we also have the option to dive deeper into our favorite films and filmmakers. This ability, which began with the laserdisc and continued into the DVD and now the Blu-Ray, also gave filmmakers greater opportunities to present their films. Where once the theatrical release of a movie was the rigid endpoint of a film's lifespan, physical media afforded the opportunity for directors to release alternative versions of their movies. Thus, the relationship between new home viewing technologies and cinema is a symbiotic one.

No one understands this better than James Cameron. The innovative filmmaker has been making use of home media's ability to offer alternative and extended cuts of films since the early 1990s, when he prepared new versions of "Aliens," "The Abyss," and "Terminator 2." It's entirely possible that "The Abyss" might not be regarded as the sci-fi classic that it is today without Cameron being allowed to finish and release his preferred Special Edition cut of the movie. Thus far, the filmmaker has been unimpeded in the runtimes of his "Avatar" trilogy, with this month's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" coming in at 197 minutes long. Yet that doesn't mean there isn't more material from the films left on the cutting room floor.

During a recent interview with Cameron, I asked him if any extended editions of "The Way of Water" and "Fire and Ash" might be headed our way, and the director not only confirmed that they may indeed happen, but that they might be offered in a highly unusual and tech-forward medium.