Avatar: Fire And Ash's Rumored Runtime Would Break A Franchise Record

Spending the holidays on Pandora — and hopefully with more Payakan — can't happen soon enough. Everything we've seen so far about "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the highly anticipated third entry in James Cameron's mega sci-fi blockbuster film series, looks like an insanely cool progression of where we last left off. 2022's "The Way of Water" saw Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) land yet another win against the villainous RDA corporation, although at the cost of losing their oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) in battle. By the end of the film, everyone has splintered off into different factions. The Na'vi-resurrected Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) flies away on his Ikran after being reluctantly saved by his son Spider (Jack Champion), while the Sullys are fully inducted into the water-based Metkayina Clan. There's a storm coming of possible betrayals and newfound allegiances, especially as Varang (Oona Chaplin) of the fire-based Mangkwan Clan appears to be stirring up trouble.

It's one thing for the "Avatar" movies to look and feel big, but "Fire and Ash" is also tasked with furthering all of these major story threads without feeling like it's juggling too many things at once. The third film's subtitle indicates that things are going to get real dark before — or if — they get better. But if anyone can pull this off, it's a cinematic madman like Cameron, who's gonna use every second he has. In the case of "Fire and Ash," the rumored runtime gives the indication that Big Jim is only going even bigger this time, if only by a few extra minutes.