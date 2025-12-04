Avatar: Fire & Ash's Sam Worthington And Stephen Lang Reveal How Pandora Has Affected Jake And Quaritch [Exclusive]

Not every movie can claim to have literally changed the world the way "Avatar" did in 2009, but even that is nothing compared to the effects that Pandora itself has had on the characters that populate James Cameron's fantasy universe. The long-awaited sequel "The Way of Water" showed exactly how this idyllic moon has transformed both our heroes and villains alike — Sam Worthington's Jake Sully grew from a soldier into a family man, while Stephen Lang's villainous Colonel Quaritch came back from the dead in the form of his most hated extraterrestrial enemy. This year's upcoming "Fire & Ash" is set to continue the longstanding rivalry between the two figures, though not before Pandora leaves its mark even further on our main duo.

As the moviegoing public gets ready to return to "Avatar," /Film's Bill Bria sat down with the cast to talk about the threequel. Both Worthington and Lang have the best point of view on the arcs their respective characters have undergone over the years, but especially in one key way: The more they evolve, the more they seem to stay the same. This push and pull defines what they go through in "Fire & Ash," by all accounts, which they (carefully) opened about while avoiding spoilers. According to Lang: