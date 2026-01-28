Fallout Season 2: Lucy's Big Decision In Episode 7, Explained

Warning, Wastelanders: This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 7.

To anyone under the impression that "Fallout" isn't the most wholesome show currently streaming, how do you explain an entire storyline in episode 7 dedicated to a daughter bonding with her long-lost dad? Okay, fine, that might be overstating things. The scenes between Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and her wayward father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) are only as nice and sweet as this post-apocalyptic wasteland will allow — which means, of course, not at all.

Fresh off her hands-on demonstration with those brain control chips from last week, proving that Hank is far more dangerous that she ever thought, Lucy spends much of the episode (titled "The Handoff") agonizing over one particularly tricky moral dilemma. While Lucy recognizes that stripping away free will from people is obviously wrong, she begins to see things from her father's perspective. Activating the brain chips narrowly prevents some grisly bloodshed involving the members of rival clans in Vault-Tec's headquarters, after all. And, compared to the cheerful efficiency of all the former Wastelanders who now work under Hank's careful eye, doesn't that beat the alternative of the bloodthirsty Legion killing and enslaving countless innocents on the surface?

These pesky rhetorical questions build and build until culminating in one of Lucy's biggest moments of the season so far: Whether to join her father or bring him to justice, as she planned all along. Give her this much credit, at least; when she commits, she commits. During an otherwise unassuming supper, Lucy lulls Hank into a false sense of security before handcuffing him to an oven, making her escape, and setting her sights on taking down the mainframe that will end these horrors once and for all. Let's dig into how she arrived at this conclusion.