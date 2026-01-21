Fallout Season 2's Bottle Caps Reference Is More Interesting Than You Think

There is a moment in "Fallout" season 2 episode 6 where the dangerous villain Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) ponders the nature of war. He explains to hero Lucy (Ella Purnell) that conflicts are upsetting because of humankind's tendency to fight over nothing, citing bottle caps — which are used for currency in the "Fallout" world — as a "petty" reason for people killing each other. Of course, privileged folks like Hank don't have to worry about collecting bottle caps in order to survive, but they are one of the main forms of currency in the Wasteland.

To understand the significance of bottle caps in the universe of "Fallout," we must revisit the games on which the show is based. "Fallout 1" explains that Hub merchants began using bottle caps as currency so they could conveniently trade water, leading to them becoming a widespread form of tender. But why bottle caps, you ask? Well, they are durable and difficult to manufacture due to the post-apocalyptic society lacking the technology to create them following the Great War. This makes bottle caps extremely valuable. What's more, bottle caps are difficult to counterfeit, and that goes a long way in keeping them pure.

Bottle caps aren't the only type of currency used in the "Fallout" universe, mind you, but they are pretty common in the games and TV series. And when you consider that they enable people to purchase the commodities they need to survive, you can understand why they are fought over. It's a cool concept for a post-apocalyptic universe, yet the idea of bottle caps being used as currency isn't a far-fetched notion at all.