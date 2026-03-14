A Key Teen Titans Villain Was Created As An Evil Twist On X-Men's Kitty Pryde

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While Kitty Pryde may never have shown up in "X-Men: The Animated Series," she's a vital player in the original comics. Introduced by Chris Claremont and John Byrne in "Uncanny X-Men" #129, she's a 14-year old girl who can walk through walls. The X-Men are supposed to be a school for young mutants, and Claremont had been writing "X-Men" for over 30 issues, so it was time for new blood. As Jubilee later would in the animated series, Kitty offered a child's perspective for young readers.

Kitty endures as one of the most famous X-Men. She was Joss Whedon's inspiration for creating Buffy the Vampire Slayer, another teen girl who navigates the supernatural and mundane challenges of growing up. But before Buffy, Kitty also inspired a twisted parody at Marvel's distinguished competition: Terra from DC Comics' "The New Teen Titans."

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, Tara Markov/Terra is an outspoken young girl who can control the earth. She joins the Titans, fights to earn their trust, and adds some comic relief with her lack of manners — but it's all a set-up. She's working with Slade Wilson/Deathstroke to kill the Titans, and reveals her true allegiance in the famed storyline "The Judas Contract."

In a foreword to "The Judas Contract," Wolfman discussed how many comic book readers accused "New Teen Titans" of ripping off 'X-Men." (Even after Claremont himself said publicly that wasn't the case.) Wolfman, who said he "love[s] puncturing balloons," got an idea:

"I decided if some fans thought we were an 'X-Men' clone, then why not play with them a bit? The X-Men had just introduced a new member to their group, a young 14-year-old cute-as-a-button girl with incredible powers. I'd do the same."

Only the Titans' Kitty, Terra, would be a villain in disguise.