Why Young Justice Changed A Major Moment In DC's Teen Titans Mythos

The most famous Teen Titans story is Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's 1984 arc, "The Judas Contract." The Judas is the earth-moving girl Tara "Terra" Markov, a spy working with Deathstroke/Slade Wilson to destroy the Titans. The much-beloved 2003 "Teen Titans" cartoon loosely adapted Terra's story for its second season. Then, in 2017, "Judas Contract" received a more beat-for-beat animated movie adaptation.

When Cartoon Network picked up "Young Justice," co-creators Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti knew they'd have a hard time following up "Teen Titans." So, they made a different kind of show. "Young Justice" is a superhero spy thriller that hews to semi-realism, rather unlike the anime-flavored action comedy of "Teen Titans."

"Young Justice" also held off on adapting Terra or "The Judas Contract" until its third season in 2019, then flipped the classic story on its head. In the "Young Justice" season 3 finale "Nevermore," Terra (Tara Strong) turns triple agent, betraying Slade (Fred Tatasciore) and choosing the heroes over him. When interviewed by DC.com in 2021, Weisman explained that they wanted to do something new:

"We felt that the 'Judas Contract' had been done authentically multiple times in animation, and we wanted to provide a twist that would suit our version of the character and highlight the abuse Tara Markov had suffered, while showing the possibility of Terra's redemption instead of her death."

Vietti added that this change was a "double twist" for fans familiar with Terra's story. "Young Justice" redeeming Terra, and letting her live through it, is the culmination of a shift in her characterization across iterations. Wolfman & Pérez's original Terra was a buck-toothed femme fatale, proudly evil and scornful of redemption. "The Judas Contract" deserves its classic status, but its simplistic and villainous Terra has come under scrutiny over the decades.