Why Young Justice's Creators Didn't Even Want To Make The Show At First

Does "Young Justice" have a future? The animated show hasn't been officially canceled, but it hasn't been picked up for a fifth season either. DC Studios Co-Presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran may not want the brand confusion, since they said back in 2023 that DC cartoons will be in continuity with, and feature actors from, their new cinematic DC Universe.

If "Young Justice" fans want more stories from the series, though, they have another option: from 2011 to 2013, series creator Greg Weisman co-wrote a 26-issue "Young Justice" tie-in comic (and in 2023, a six-issue miniseries "Young Justice: Targets"). The comic's stories are not essential to the series, but they are considered canon to it. For instance, issues #11-13 tell the origin of Clayface (Nolan North), leading into the cold open of episode 8, "Downtime," where he's fighting the show's young heroes.

In the second trade paperback collection, "Training Day," Weisman revealed some surprising information: he and co-creator Brandon Vietti were at first "not particularly enthusiastic" when developing the show. As Weisman recounted, Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register recruited him and Vietti in 2009 to make a new DC show, but the concept left them stumped.

"We were more than a little intimidated by the fact that — with 'Justice League Unlimited' and 'Teen Titans' fresh in the minds of fans — another DC superhero-team show would be a hard sell to an audience who had already seen that kind of thing before, recently and successfully."

Both "Justice League Unlimited" and "Teen Titans" finished their runs on Cartoon Network in 2006. "JLU" was the finale to the beloved DC Animated Universe that started back with 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series" and kept a consistent creative team (writer/animator Bruce Timm, voice director Andrea Romano, actor Kevin Conroy as Batman, etc.) "Teen Titans" is and was a cultural touchstone for kids who watched it in its original run; there's a reason it technically still lives on to this day as "Teen Titans Go!"

Both "Teen Titans" and "Young Justice" have the same pitch about following the sidekicks and teen heroes of the DC Universe on a team together. That must have made Weisman and Vietti especially hesitant. Their solution was to make "Young Justice" as different as possible from "Teen Titans," with a unique hook to set it apart from "Justice League" too. Weisman explained: