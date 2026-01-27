Prime Video Is Streaming The Overlooked First Movie Of Longlegs Director Osgood Perkins

Osgood Perkins is best known for 2024's "Longlegs" but his feature directorial debut, "The Blackcoat's Daughter" is a similarly chilling slow burn. Thankfully, the 2015 psychological horror is now available on Prime Video at no extra cost for subscribers.

In 2024, NEON's YouTube channel was suddenly populated by disturbing clips depicting family photos set to frantic 9-1-1 calls and mysterious hooded figures. The channel hadn't been hacked. It was all part of a genius marketing strategy for horror movie "Longlegs," which went on to become one of the biggest horror successes of the year. In fact, the Osgood Perkins-directed "Longlegs" became the biggest indie horror box office hit in a decade. Perkins has since helmed several high-profile films including 2025's "The Monkey" which was based on a Stephen King short story. He followed that up with the unnerving and ultimately satisfying layer cake of horror that was "Keeper," proving that "Longlegs" wasn't just a flash in the pan — though it's by far the director's most widely-hyped release yet.

Long before any of this success, however, Perkins was making quieter, more subdued horror offerings with the likes of 2015's "The Girl in the Photographs," 2016's "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House," and 2020's "Gretel & Hansel." All of these films rely on the same slow-building sense of terror that made "Longlegs" so unforgettable. But "The Blackcoat's Daughter" is arguably the best of the early Perkins oeuvre, which is why you should go stream it ahead of Perkins' upcoming project, "The Young People."