10 Most Anticipated K-Dramas Of 2026
South Korean television, or K-drama, has become an absolute juggernaut in international markets, including the United States. This is exemplified by "Squid Game" becoming Netflix's most popular show of all time, but Korean programming has remained a global staple beyond the stylish thriller series. Going into 2026, this distinction shows no signs of slowing down, with plenty of K-dramas of every genre poised to become your next obsession. The year also sees the eagerly anticipated return of several acclaimed series for new seasons continuing their fan-favorite stories.
From light romantic comedies to dark revenge thrillers, there is set to be a K-drama for everyone in 2026. We've rounded up the Korean shows that we're the most excited for this year that'll hopefully live up to the hype. As always, keep in mind that release windows are subject to change, because some of the shows on here were originally slated to debut in 2025!
Here are the 10 most anticipated K-dramas of 2026, bringing South Korean television to new heights throughout the year.
Can This Love Be Translated? (January 16)
"Can This Love Be Translated?" was actually on our list of most anticipated K-dramas premiering in 2025 before its debut was pushed to January 2026. The show follows polyglot interpreter Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho), who is fluent in a variety of European and East Asian languages. Ho-jin is assigned as the interpreter for actor Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung) as part of an international travel show. As Ho-jin spends more time with Mu-hee, he finds himself falling in love with her, but he doesn't have the linguistic capacity to express his true feelings to her.
With its globe-trotting premise, "Can This Love Be Translated?" spared no expense, featuring filming locations in Canada and Italy in addition to South Korea. This gives the show a particularly impressive scope that few other K-dramas can boast within a single season. The show also centers on the strong chemistry between Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, with Kim particularly good at leaning into the story's comedic beats. A whirlwind romantic comedy unfolding at an international level, "Can This Love Be Translated?" is a breezy good time.
No Tail to Tell (January 16)
The nine-tailed fox, or gumiho, is a staple in Korean folklore, sometimes mischievous and sometimes deadly in how they interact with humans. This mythical creature is the subject of the romantic fantasy comedy "No Tail to Tell," premiering in January and available to stream on Netflix. The show's protagonist, Eun-ho (Kim Hye-yoon), is secretly a gumiho, who avoids performing good deeds to lift her curse, instead reveling in maintaining eternal youth. However, this immortal fun is disrupted when Eun-ho encounters a self-centered soccer star, Kang Si-yeol (Lomon).
Some of the funniest K-dramas fans should watch next prominently feature a gumiho and "No Tail to Tell" continues that hilarious tradition. Seeing Eun-ho's centuries-long carefully maintained immortality derailed by someone even more self-absorbed than her provides much of the laughs. The addition of Si-yeol's athletic background gives the show a more propulsive backdrop than typical setups in the genre, both exciting and a source for more humor. Another comically modern twist on Korean mythology, "No Tail to Tell" effectively mixes romance and screwball gags.
Boyfriend on Demand (Q1 2026)
Blackpink fans likely already have the tech-based romantic comedy "Boyfriend on Demand" on their radar, as it stars Jisoo from the popular K-pop girl group. Jisoo plays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who feels burnt out and looks for romance without its usual complications. Discovering a unique dating app, Mi-rae uses it to enter a virtual world and interact with plenty of suitors through their digital avatar. As Mi-rae becomes increasingly immersed in this virtual dating world, this leads to new developments with her work rival Park Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk).
Previously, Jisoo starred in "Snowdrop," one of the most controversial K-dramas of all time, but "Boyfriend on Demand" looks to provide much lighter fare. Like "Love Alarm," this show takes a technological twist on the chaos of dating to an amusing degree. The series also offers a fresh take on the usual enemies-to-lovers dynamic between Jisoo and Seo In-guk's characters. A lightweight romantic comedy starring one of the biggest K-pop stars in the world, "Boyfriend on Demand" is shaping up to be a breezy watch.
Perfect Crown (TBD 2026)
The upcoming series "Perfect Crown" is set in an alternate vision of Korea that continued on as a constitutional monarchy into the 21st century. The story's protagonist is Sung Hee-joo (IU), a corporate heiress who is still looked down upon by high society for growing up as a commoner and being an illegitimate child. Hee-joo's journey is paralleled by Prince Yi Ahn (Byeon Woo-seok), who is ostracized within the royal family and pushed to marry. This leads the two to enter a marriage of convenience but, amidst the familial drama, a genuine romance begins to form.
"Perfect Crown" is a clear modern Cinderella story, blending contemporary Korean society with its regal history in an alternate history setting. IU is fresh off starring in the romantic Netflix tearjerker "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and looks to keep the amorous drama going with her new show. Her character is at the center of this lush modern fairy tale, sure to bring courtly intrigue. "Perfect Crown" will be available to stream on Disney+ when the K-drama premieres in the first half of 2026.
The Wonderfools (TBD 2026)
While K-dramas have ventured into the superhero genre before, the star-studded series "The Wonderfools" is poised to take into a new direction. Set in 1999, amid widespread concerns about the possibility of an apocalypse, the show features a group of misfits gaining superpowers. The ensemble, already clumsy before they obtained their superhuman abilities, acclimate to their newly acquired super-powered status quo. This development comes as villains develop their community, prompting the fledgling heroes to use their powers, whether they're ready or not.
Though Netflix hasn't announced a more specific release window, it has confirmed "The Wonderfools" is scheduled to premiere in 2026. The show stars Park Eun-bin, best known for her lead role in the acclaimed courtroom K-drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and the dark thriller "Hyperknife." Seeing Park and her co-stars in a screwball action comedy with superpowers is, frankly, worth the price of admission alone. With a '90s period piece setting and superhero antics, "The Wonderfools" is set to provide a unique take on the genre.
The Remarried Empress (TBD 2026)
The 2018 webnovel "The Remarried Empress" by Alphatart is being adapted into a live-action K-drama of the same name. Expected to premiere on Disney+ in the second half of 2026, the series takes place in a fantasy realm following Navier (Shin Min-a), the Empress of the Eastern Kingdom. When Navier's cruel husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) announces his plans to divorce her and marry his mistress, she collaborates with Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) to regain her throne. As this alliance accelerates its plans to thwart Sovieshu's bid for power, Navier and Heinrey begin to fall in love with each other.
"The Remarried Empress" has all the trapping of a gorgeously realized period piece K-drama albeit in a distinctly fictional setting, free of being bound to history. All the courtly gamemanship and political intrigue are still very much at play, along with magical moments keeping the story firmly rooted in fantasy. At the show's emotional core is a complicated series of interconnected romances, as turbulent and messy as any K-drama fan will love. A sumptuously executed fantasy K-drama with overt magical elements and memorable characters, "The Remarried Empress" spares no expense in bringing its regal saga to life.
Tantara (Q4 2026)
The Netflix period piece "Tantara" dives into the South Korean music industry from the 1960s through the 1980s. The story follows Min-ja (Song Hye-kyo), a woman from a hardscrabble upbringing who follows her dreams by launching a music career. Min-ja is joined by her childhood friend Dong-gu (Gong Yoo), with both characters quickly facing the harsh realities of working in the entertainment industry. As Min-ja and Dong-gu strive towards achieving fame, they realize how cutthroat and ruthless the business can be to those that are vulnerable and too trusting.
Whenever Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo star in a K-drama, we're going to pay close attention to the two fan-favorite actors. Gong Yoo starred in the cozy fantasy K-drama "Goblin," while Song Hye-kyo headlined the gripping psychological thriller "The Glory." Together, the two veteran actors strike up a strong rapport as their characters navigate the entertainment industry in a pivotal period for Korean history. "Tantara" doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it's scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2026.
A Shop for Killers season 2 (TBD)
The high-octane action thriller "A Shop for Killers" blew audiences away when it debuted on Disney+ and Hulu in 2024. The show centers on Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), a young woman who inherits her late uncle's business in a shopping mall. Upon taking on the business, Ji-an is shocked to discover that the mall is actually an elaborate front to secretly provide killers with weapons and equipment, which her uncle was involved in. Ending its first season with a shocking plot twist and promise of a bigger showdown, "A Shop for Killers" is poised to return for its second season.
At the time of this writing, there is no confirmed release window for "A Shop for Killers" season 2. Filming for the upcoming season reportedly began in April 2025, presumably giving it enough post-production time for a potential 2026 release. There are still plenty of loose plot threads to be followed up on when the show does make its explosive return, continuing Ji-an's story. A "Kill Bill" inspired stylish romp for crime action fans, "A Shop for Killers" is looking to up the ante in its sophomore season.
Bloodhounds season 2 (TBD)
One of the best K-dramas on Netflix was 2023's "Bloodhounds" and the acclaimed series is also poised to make its return. Based on the webtoon by Jeong Chan, the story follows boxers and former marines Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi). The first season saw the two hard-hitting characters topple a villainous loan shark preying on the vulnerable throughout Seoul. The upcoming second season will pit the two fighters against a new antagonist in Baek-jeong (Rain) in what's sure to be another harrowing set of showdowns.
While much of the second season of "Bloodhounds" remains tightly under wraps, the story will reportedly involve underground fight clubs and gambling rings. Filming for the new season began in October 2024, setting up a second season premiere for hopefully sometime in late 2026. Both Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi are confirmed to return, continuing their characters' adventures in the Korean criminal underworld. With "Bloodhounds" season 1 holding a high spot in Netflix's top 10, hopefully the show will avoid a sophomore slump and return in fine form.
All of Us Are Dead season 2 (TBD)
It's been several years since audiences last experienced the zombie apocalypse thrills in "All of Us Are Dead." Based on the webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun, the first season premiered in 2022, detailing a zombie outbreak originating at a South Korean high school. Rapidly overwhelming the school before expanding to the outside world, the show centered on a group of students trying their best to survive and defend themselves. Though the first season saw the outbreak relatively contained by the military, it ended with a cliffhanger reveal that's sure to shape its second season.
"All of Us Are Dead" is currently another one of those K-dramas that's confirmed for a second season but doesn't have a release window. Filming on the upcoming season is scheduled to wrap in February 2026, having started in mid-2025. Given the post-production time needed, we probably won't get the season 2 premiere until late 2026 at the earliest, more likely sometime in 2027. Still, we're holding out hope that for the possibility of a return as "All of Us Are Dead" brings its real feeling of dread and visceral horror.