This Kill Bill-Inspired K-Drama Is A Stylish Romp For Action Crime Fans
Among the genres that South Korean TV shows, or K-dramas, particularly excel at are stylish crime thrillers, often taking their cues from American pop culture. Indeed, one of the more popular sources of inspiration in this regard is the work of the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who's always had visual flair when it comes to staging the action set pieces to his movies, especially his two-part revenge epic "Kill Bill." To be sure, certain K-dramas have been visibly influenced by Tarantino's storytelling sensibilities, especially the 2024 series "A Shop for Killers." Currently available to stream on Hulu, the show puts its own uniquely South Korean twist on outlandish contract killers with plenty of pizzazz.
"A Shop for Killers" follows Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), an orphan who was raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), after her parents died. However, when Jin-man suddenly passes away and leaves the seemingly normal shopping mall he owned and operated to Ji-an, the latter is shocked to discover her uncle's business is actually an elaborate front for providing weapons and equipment to all sorts of professional killers. Left with little other choice, Ji-an is forced to not only protect Jin-man's business but also deal with his rivals, enemies, and the law if she hopes to stay alive.
With one heck of a setup, here's why fans of American action thrillers, including and especially Tarantino movies, will enjoy "A Shop for Killers."
What makes A Shop for Killers a standout action K-drama
To be sure, "A Shop for Killers" has plenty of style to spare, especially in its eye-catching opening episodes as it establishes the series' tone. With its first season running for eight episodes, the story moves at a brisk pace, catapulting over any leaps in logic in its premise to get viewers into the action. Told in a nonlinear fashion (like many Tarantino movies, particularly his work in the '90s), the main narrative unfolds over a single day as Ji-an defends herself. And much like "Kill Bill," the K-drama contains a robust mix of gunplay and martial arts to distinguish its numerous action set pieces.
But beyond its stylish flair and kinetic action sequences, "A Shop for Killers" has a subtle heart to it that eludes most contemporary thrillers. A lot of that emotional investment comes from series leads Kim Hye-jun and Lee Dong-wook, with the pair's dynamic explored in flashbacks throughout the story. As the truth about her uncle becomes clear, Ji-an's perception of him is rattled to its core, and both actors take full advantage of that setup. But for all this reframed familial strife, the show also is keenly aware of why its audience is tuning in, providing plenty of action to keep them riveted and coming back for more.
Engagingly staged and offering a tightly focused take on the modern action genre, "A Shop for Killers" is a must-watch for any thriller-oriented K-drama fan with a Hulu subscription.