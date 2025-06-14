This Kill Bill-Inspired K-Drama Is A Stylish Romp For Action Crime Fans

Among the genres that South Korean TV shows, or K-dramas, particularly excel at are stylish crime thrillers, often taking their cues from American pop culture. Indeed, one of the more popular sources of inspiration in this regard is the work of the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who's always had visual flair when it comes to staging the action set pieces to his movies, especially his two-part revenge epic "Kill Bill." To be sure, certain K-dramas have been visibly influenced by Tarantino's storytelling sensibilities, especially the 2024 series "A Shop for Killers." Currently available to stream on Hulu, the show puts its own uniquely South Korean twist on outlandish contract killers with plenty of pizzazz.

"A Shop for Killers" follows Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), an orphan who was raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), after her parents died. However, when Jin-man suddenly passes away and leaves the seemingly normal shopping mall he owned and operated to Ji-an, the latter is shocked to discover her uncle's business is actually an elaborate front for providing weapons and equipment to all sorts of professional killers. Left with little other choice, Ji-an is forced to not only protect Jin-man's business but also deal with his rivals, enemies, and the law if she hopes to stay alive.

With one heck of a setup, here's why fans of American action thrillers, including and especially Tarantino movies, will enjoy "A Shop for Killers."