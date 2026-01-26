How A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Quietly Reinvents One Of The Book's Key Characters

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from episode 2 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Bet you never expected "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" to suddenly enter a competition into which one has more startlingly direct (and, dare I say, impressive) full-frontal nudity, now did you? Of all the ways for episode 2 of the HBO fantasy series to begin, amusingly titled "Hard Salt Beef," not even fans familiar with the source material could've anticipated seeing a flashback to the late Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb) in his, ahem, full glory ... or to any extent, for that matter. In author George R.R. Martin's original novellas, the old knight lives on only in the thoughts of Dunk (Peter Claffey) as he recalls serving as his squire throughout their many adventures across Westeros. But, two episodes in, the adaptation is already taking a quiet approach to reinventing the side character who casts the largest shadow over Dunk of all.

It all starts with Arlan's shameless opening moment but, intriguingly, continues throughout the rest of the half hour. In another departure from the novella, Dunk goes above and beyond simply pleading his case to the uncaring Ser Manfred (Daniel Monks) last week. During a wistful montage of Dunk and Ser Arlan traipsing through the countryside, Dunk attempts to remind several great lords present at the Ashford tourney of Ser Arlan's many years in their service — a sequence that gets progressively sadder and sadder as Arlan's health worsens. The final indignity is that, despite dedicating his life to one lord after another, none bother to remember him.

Fortunately, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" turns this tragedy into an unexpected strength.