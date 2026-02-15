John Candy's Final Movie Was A Western Comedy That Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated

Roger Ebert loved a lot of movies, but "Wagons East!" wasn't one. Sadly, John Candy passed away at the age of 43 in the same year the film debuted. Only one more movie starring the comedy legend would be released: 1995's Michael Moore-directed "Canadian Bacon." That wasn't exactly a triumph either, but when Ebert came to pen his assessment of "Wagons East!" it looked as though that movie would represent the dismal final entry in the Candy canon.

The critic took the Western musical to task, lamenting the way in which Candy was robbed of any "big moments, funny speeches, punch lines, or things to do." The film does showcase an uncharacteristically somber Candy, who does his best in scenes that seem sapped of all their rhythm by a cast that wasn't entirely sure of what to do with Matthew Carlson's script. As Ebert put it in his review, "No opportunity is missed for sticking in something that's supposed to be funny, but isn't."

Ultimately, the critic found that "Wagons East!" made the loss of John Candy "all the more poignant" simply because it was the last film he completed before his passing. "It is possible he never appeared in a worse one," wrote Ebert, who added, "The producers claim he finished all his key scenes before his unexpected death on the location, but that's hard to believe, because his character is an undefined, vague figure, and isn't even required to be funny most of the time." If you fancy checking out a film that Ebert claimed "reduces itself to shots of an ill-assorted group of characters awkwardly performing in contrived situations" then "Wagons East!" is available on both Tubi and Pluto for free.