Roger Ebert Gave This Western Starring A Batman Actor A Perfect Score

The Western has been a curious thing in the 21st century. A dead genre? Far from it, but the big hits are certainly fewer and farther between, covering a wider range of material than what was once considered a traditional Western. There's the modern-day "neo-Western," best exemplified by the Coen Brothers' "No Country for Old Men" and turned into a media phenomenon all its own by Taylor Sheridan. There's the art film Western, absent cowboys and six guns — Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will Be Blood," for example. And then there's the modern remake: "True Grit" in 2010, but three years before that, a less appreciated gem of a film in James Mangold's "3:10 to Yuma."

A remake of a 1957 Glenn Ford film (both of which are based on a short story by Elmore Leonard), Mangold's film got great reviews and features two spectacular leading performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, but it's not a movie you hear folks talk about much these days. Upon its release, famed critic Roger Ebert took it as an opportunity to lament the decline of the traditional Western — a form to which "3:10 to Yuma," amidst all the neo-Westerns and other variations on the genre, holds incredibly true.

"The Western in its glory days was often a morality play, a story about humanist values penetrating the lawless anarchy of the frontier," Ebert wrote in his 2007 review, in which he awarded the film a perfect four stars. "But the audience's appetite for morality plays and Westerns seems to be fading."