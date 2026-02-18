This Live-Action One Piece Star Appeared In Three DC Projects And Two Marvel Movies
There are quite a few actors who have dabbled in both the Marvel and DC universes. Ryan Reynolds famously led DC's failed "Green Lantern" movie before making Marvel's "Deadpool." But few actors can claim to have appeared in two different DC movies as different characters, as well as a DC TV series, plus two different Marvel movies. But Mikaela Hoover, who is part of the cast of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series, can indeed claim that impressive feat.
Hoover voices Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action "One Piece," which is much darker than the anime it's based on. Superhero fans may recognize her most recently for her work as Daily Planet reporter Cat Grant in director James Gunn's "Superman" from 2025. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for the actress. She also previously played Camila in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," also directed by Gunn. For those who may need a refresher, Camila was a citizen of Corto Maltese who was an assistant to Presidente Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto).
Elsewhere in the larger DC multiverse, Hoover appeared as Esther in an episode of "Lucifer," which was rescued by Netflix after Fox canceled it. Hoover's appearance came during the final season on Fox. Three very different DC projects, three very different roles.
Moving onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hoover first played Nova Prime's unnamed assistant in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Later, she returned to that franchise in a different capacity, voicing Floor, aka one of Rocket's animal pals, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Again, two different movies (albeit within the same franchise) and two very different roles for Hoover. Though, most of these roles do have some obvious connective tissue.
Mikaela Hoover has a longstanding working relationship with James Gunn
The connection between all of these movies is none other than James Gunn. While he didn't have anything to do with "Lucifer," he directed the entire "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy before becoming the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros. alongside Peter Safran. Gunn tends to like to work with the same people, and as a result, quite a few former Marvel actors also appeared in "Superman." Hoover is one of many.
But the working relationship between Hoover and Gunn goes back a long way. The two worked together on the oft-forgotten web series "Sparky & Mikaela" back in 2008 before either of their careers truly took off. Gunn clearly likes working with her, as she also appeared in his 2010 movie "Super" and the horror movie he produced, "The Belko Experiment." She's a Gunn regular just as much as Chris Pratt or Michael Rooker.
It's likely that Hoover's DC credits will continue to grow as Gunn is currently working on the movie "Man of Tomorrow," which will feature the villain Brainiac played by Lars Eidinger. Though not a direct sequel to "Superman," so to speak, it will feature Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) teaming up, meaning many of the same players will be on the board. So Cat Grant making an appearance seems likely.
As for her work as Tony Tony Chopper, that may continue as well, since Netflix has already renewed "One Piece" for season 3. Whether it goes any further than that remains to be seen.
"One Piece" season 2 premieres March 10, 2026 on Netflix.