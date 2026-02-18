This Live-Action One Piece Star Appeared In Three DC Projects And Two Marvel Movies

There are quite a few actors who have dabbled in both the Marvel and DC universes. Ryan Reynolds famously led DC's failed "Green Lantern" movie before making Marvel's "Deadpool." But few actors can claim to have appeared in two different DC movies as different characters, as well as a DC TV series, plus two different Marvel movies. But Mikaela Hoover, who is part of the cast of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series, can indeed claim that impressive feat.

Hoover voices Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action "One Piece," which is much darker than the anime it's based on. Superhero fans may recognize her most recently for her work as Daily Planet reporter Cat Grant in director James Gunn's "Superman" from 2025. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for the actress. She also previously played Camila in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," also directed by Gunn. For those who may need a refresher, Camila was a citizen of Corto Maltese who was an assistant to Presidente Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto).

Elsewhere in the larger DC multiverse, Hoover appeared as Esther in an episode of "Lucifer," which was rescued by Netflix after Fox canceled it. Hoover's appearance came during the final season on Fox. Three very different DC projects, three very different roles.

Moving onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hoover first played Nova Prime's unnamed assistant in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Later, she returned to that franchise in a different capacity, voicing Floor, aka one of Rocket's animal pals, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Again, two different movies (albeit within the same franchise) and two very different roles for Hoover. Though, most of these roles do have some obvious connective tissue.