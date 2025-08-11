Before Superman, Mikaela Hoover Starred In A Forgotten James Gunn Web Series

With over three decades in the filmmaking industry, James Gunn has had quite the journey. His background with Troma Entertainment helped shape his creative sensibilities in genre filmmaking and comedy. When you look at his mainstream screenwriting breakthroughs with "Scooby-Doo" and "Dawn of the Dead," you get a good idea of the booming career that was to come. Following his one-two punch of indie cult classics such as "Slither" and "Super," Gunn started gaining more recognition through the comic book movie genre with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and "The Suicide Squad." Now, Gunn serves as the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, and is currently enjoying the victory lap that was the DCU's debut film, "Superman," which has dominated the zeitgeist perhaps more than any blockbuster this summer.

Part of what makes James Gunn's creative process so fulfilling for him is his coterie of frequent collaborators. Looking beyond the main stars of both his Marvel and DC projects (i.e., Chris Pratt, John Cena, etc.), who reprise their respective roles in subsequent entries, there are actors who have contributed to numerous Gunn projects predating talking space raccoons and caped heroes. These include Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn (his brother), Nathan Fillion, Linda Cardellini, Gregg Henry, Lloyd Kaufman, and Mikaela Hoover. Hoover (along with Sean Gunn and Fillion) had a supporting role in "Superman," playing Daily Planet columnist Cat Grant, and previously appeared in Gunn's "Super," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Suicide Squad," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, fans may not realize that Gunn and Hoover have both collaborated on a forgotten web series.