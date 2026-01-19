Marvel Could Learn A Lesson From 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Ending

This article contains major spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

There's been a significant level-up in franchise filmmaking going on, if you haven't been paying attention, and big-budget rivals would do well to take some notes. Danny Boyle's return to the zombie genre with 2025's "28 Years Later" was everything we could've hoped for and more from a legacy sequel. Screenwriter Alex Garland's bold (and unmistakably studio-unfriendly) decision to tell a brand-new story with completely different characters paid dividends. The result was a much more emotional and deeply meaningful film than the straightforward follow-up most fans likely envisioned in their heads going in. Next, it was Nia DaCosta's turn to recreate that same magic with "The Bone Temple." DaCosta and Garland's chosen ending might be even more overt in its sequel-bait ambitions than its predecessor's jarring ending. And, yet, it works incredibly well.

The final scene brings back Cillian Murphy's survivor Jim from the original "28 Days Later" but, more to the point, feels like a challenge thrown right in the face of blockbuster IP. In a vacuum, the sudden change in perspective from young, traumatized Spike (Alfie Williams) and his fellow "Jimmy" henchkid (Erin Kellyman) to Jim and his young daughter Sam feels entirely natural. Thematically, Jim's teacherly discussion about the post-WWI Weimar Republic and the conditions that gave rise to Nazi Germany — interrupted by Spike's arrival, fleeing from authoritarian violence of his own — simply makes the film's subtext into text. What could've been an obligatory, stand-up-and-cheer cameo ripped right out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook instead feels integral and vital.

Compared to, say, "Avengers: Doomsday" dragging its two biggest stars out of retirement out of sheer desperation, this is franchise storytelling done right.