The Unhinged Batman Scene That Will Probably Never Make It Into James Gunn's DCU

With "All-Star Batman & Robin, the Boy Wonder," writer Frank Miller and artists Jim Lee and Scott Williams told an alternate origin story for Dick Grayson that was, well, twisted. Really, Miller's entire "All Star" series has become infamous for being one of the most bizarre comic book runs of all time. If you're yet to read it and are interested as to why it's viewed in this way, just consider the example of "All Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder" #4, in which the Dark Knight locks his young protégé in the Batcave and forces him to hunt and kill his own food.

With the newly-established DC Universe, James Gunn could finally take Batman where no filmmaker has taken him before. Will he? That remains to be seen. Thus far, Gunn has delivered a slate of films and series that are all characteristically silly and heartfelt. But with the R-rated, Mike Flanagan-penned body horror movie "Clayface" arriving in 2026, the DCU might soon start to look a lot more varied in terms of tone.

That sets the stage perfectly for a dark, horror-tinged take on Batman, which, contrary to what you might have heard about going "light" with the DCU's Caped Crusader, would be a truly refreshing way to present the character. For now, Batman is set to make his DCU debut in the long-awaited "Brave and the Bold" film, which will give us a proper cinematic Dark Knight/Boy Wonder team-up but has yet to receive an official release date. Sadly, the likelihood that the man who gave us the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy will truly go dark with Batman remains unlikely. Still, that may spare us from having to witness one of the weirdest aspects of DC's comics being adapted for the big screen.