Marvel's Fourth Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Is More Significant Than You Realize

Even though the movie is still 11 months away, Marvel and Disney are in full marketing mode for "Avengers: Doomsday." Easily the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to come around in years, Earth's Mightiest Heroes having to square off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is going to be a true event. Marvel Studios is treating it as such, having released four different teaser trailers for "Doomsday" thus far. The most recent one, which focuses on the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four, has some hidden significance beyond what's on screen.

The fourth "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser arrived online recently, with Letitia Wright's Shuri/Black Panther, Winston Duke's M'Baku, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/Thing front and center, while Tenoch Huerta Mejía's Namor appeared as well. At the end of the footage, we see Ben meeting M'Baku, with the two sharing a charming little exchange. The larger implication is that the Fantastic Four will be spending some time in Wakanda, which is a nod to some major Marvel Comics history.

T'Challa, the original Black Panther, first appeared in the pages of "Fantastic Four" #52 in 1966. Created by the legendary duo of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, one of the most significant characters in Marvel's history traces his roots to Marvel's First Family: Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben. So the fact that we actually see a member of the group interacting with Wakandans in the trailer is pretty significant.

Similarly, Namor also traces his roots to Reed and the gang, as he made his Marvel Comics debut in "Fantastic Four" #4. While "Wakanda Forever" changed Namor's origin story, his inclusion in this teaser appears to be yet another nod to the comics.