Absolute Batman Isn't A Superhero's Journey - It's A Full-On Horror Story

Of the major American superheroes, Batman most fits into the aesthetics of horror. A good Batman story needs a twinge of the gothic, and like his animal namesake, Batman is a creature of the night. The whole reason Bruce Wayne chooses to "become a bat" is he realizes that, to fight crime, he must inspire fear.

The best Batman films dip into horror from time to time, too. Tim Burton's "Batman" duology brought Gotham City to life in the style of German Expressionism. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" introduced Batman (Robert Pattinson) by showing how, every night in Gotham, would-be criminals fear every shadow or dark alley. They know the Bat could be silently stalking them, so they think twice before killing or stealing.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's mega-hit comic "Absolute Batman" is shaping up into one of the most horrifying Batman stories yet. From the first arc, "The Zoo," the book has reinvented Batman, down to his origin story: This Bruce Wayne is a blue collar Gothamite who lost his father (only his father) in a mass shooting at the Gotham Zoo. Batman wasn't born in Crime Alley or when Bruce fell into the Batcave, but in the bat enclosure Thomas Wayne locked his son in to save him.

Though an often-radical reinvention of Batman, "The Zoo" flows like a superhero origin arc. But the two-issue arc "Zero," debuting a lich-like Mr. Freeze, showed this comic could dive into horror. The following story, "Abomination," cemented "scary" as the norm of "Absolute Batman" with a terrifying Bane that's more monstrous than ever.

Bane's classic debut story, "Knightfall," put an immovable object in Batman's path; Batman finally met a foe who outmatched and utterly broke him. "Absolute Batman" does all that in only nine issues.