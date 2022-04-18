You Can Now Watch The First 10 Minutes Of The Batman Online

The scene begins with the gruesome stalking and murder of Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr. by the very "Zodiac"-inspired Riddler, who has one of the scariest villain introductions in years. Then, it's time for emo boy Bruce Wayne to narrate his latest journal entry, as he talks about his "Gotham Project" of dressing up as a bat and beating up criminals. The scene is reminiscent of David Fincher's "Se7en" and goes a long way toward making this Gotham City feel completely different than any we've seen before: It's a filthy, dark place filled with crime and sin, where evildoers do as they please, and where even the Halloween costumes are extra scary.

But this is also a Gotham City that is truly terrified of the Batman, where the mere sight of the Bat-signal sends shivers down the spine of the superstitious and cowardly criminal lot who cower and hide in fear when in proximity to a dark alley.

And then there's the Bat himself, a more violent, scarred Batman than we've ever seen on screen before. In his first on-screen scene, we see him beat the living crap out of some criminals, not holding back at all, making it quite clear that this is not normal behavior, that he is compensating for deep emotional scars.

Really, if this scene isn't enough to convince you to stop what you're doing and watch "The Batman," I don't know what is.

