Darkseid Vs Thanos: Who Is Stronger?

If you compare the Marvel Comics and DC Comics fictional universes, there are many characters from one company who feel ... inspired by a character from the other. Two of the most famous examples are the arch-villains, DC's Darkseid and Marvel's Thanos. Both are tall, stone-faced aliens that seek universe-shattering super-weapons. Darkseid seeks the Anti-Life Equation to make all life submit to him, while Thanos wants the Infinity Gems (aka Infinity Stones) to cull the cosmos of life.

Both Darkseid and Thanos have, in time, evolved into the go-to "main villain" of their respective universe; the Sauron or Emperor Palpatine figure, the overarching big bad who the heroes must unite to defeat. The Marvel Cinematic Universe used Thanos (Josh Brolin) as the villain of its "Infinity Saga," while the aborted DC Extended Universe intended to follow a similar storyline with Darkseid (Ray Porter), but it didn't pan out. (If/when James Gunn's DCU features Darkseid, it won't be in a big bad role like this.)

Since Darkseid and Thanos overlap so much, comic book fans wonder what they always do: which one would win in a fight? For characters who exist on opposite lines of the Marvel/DC divide, debates like this usually become a proxy for which company's comics you like more ("My dad could beat up your dad," etc.). So that's why it's important that I, more of a Marvel fan, still admit that Darkseid mops Thanos.

Thanos is the Mad Titan, but Darkseid is a (New) God. What did the gods do to the Titans? They killed them.