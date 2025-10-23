Why Darkseid Won't Be The Main Villain Of James Gunn's DC Universe, Explained

"Superman" kicked off the "Gods and Monsters" era of the DC Universe in typical James Gunn style, introducing a charmingly goofy Man of Steel and taking him on a wild, universe-hopping adventure. But the DCU still lacks a central villain on the scale of, say, a Thanos, and it seems that Gunn will avoid using a very similar villain to the infamous Marvel big bad. That is to say, we won't be seeing Darkseid in the DCU for some time, with Gunn revealing that he considers him too similar to Thanos and doesn't want to repeat what Zack Snyder did with 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Darkseid could have easily been a Marvel Comics character. Former Marvel artist and writer Jack Kirby left the company in 1970 for DC, where he debuted his Fourth World, which came with an array of New Gods, including the ruler of the extra-dimensional planet Apokolips. The embodiment of tyrannical evil, Darkseid made his debut in 1970's "Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen" #134 and has since become one of the most feared and infamous antagonists in the DC canon, cropping up in all manner of on-screen media. But it seems he won't be a major part of Gunn's DC Universe.

In an interview hosted by New Rockstars, the DC Studio co-head was asked what he thought about Darkseid and took the opportunity to talk about how the DC Universe might, or might not, use him. "There are aspects of Darkseid in Thanos," he said. "[The two] are obviously very similar; they look very similar. And because of that, I think that [...] using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons. Because Zack did it so cool in his way and because of Thanos in Marvel."