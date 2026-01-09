Rich Santos' Fate In It: Welcome To Derry Was A Lucky Thing - For Pennywise

It's saying something that, in a show as surprisingly gruesome and scary as "It: Welcome to Derry," the fate of Arian S. Cartaya's Rich Santos remains one of the most upsetting moments. In episode 7, "The Black Spot," Rich sacrifices himself to save Matilda Lawler's Marge Truman, in a moving moment from an episode that was otherwise an all-out bloodbath. But if you stop to think about it, Rich did more than save Marge. He might have actually made life easier for Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise, who feeds on fear and would have likely struggled when faced with Cartaya's courageous youngster.

"Welcome to Derry" saw Pennywise terrorize the residents of the titular town with an array of nightmarish visions that were even more gnarly than what we saw in Andy Muschietti's two movies, 2017's "It" and 2021's "It Chapter Two." Some of the scariest monsters in "Welcome to Derry" were downright horrifying, and if the truth be told, most of the kids in this show should have spent the entire eight episodes trembling in a fear-induced stupor after witnessing the sheer depravity of Pennywise's sadistic creations.

One character who seemingly overcame his fear, however, was Richie, who carried out the show's biggest act of bravery when he saved Marge during the harrowing Black Spot fire. As Marge remained protected from the smoke in a locker, Richie died of smoke inhalation outside. The thing is, we know Pennywise was present at the fire, where he feasted on faces and generally had a grand old time amid the chaos. Why was Richie left to perish in the fire with his face intact? Well, maybe Pennywise sensed that he was no longer afraid.