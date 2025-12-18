IT: Welcome To Derry's 5 Scariest Monsters That Aren't Pennywise, Ranked

"It: Welcome to Derry" introduced itself with a horrifying opening scene that perfectly set the tone of the series. Since that surprisingly violent and disturbing debut, the "It" prequel series has gone on to showcase a variety of grotesque sequences in which the worst fears of It's victims are realized. Of course, the main draw here is Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise, who is on top form throughout the show as he terrorizes the citizens of Derry circa 1962. But Pennywise is far from the only form the titular evil takes in order to torture its victims.

"Welcome to Derry" takes elements of the Stephen King "It" novel and creates a whole new prequel story, weaving in parts of the King-verse to produce an impressively complex and interconnected tale that is basically a King fan's dream. But the show hasn't been without any missteps. For one thing, many viewers have voiced their disappointment with "Welcome to Derry" repeating a major mistake from the "It" movies, i.e. relying too much on CGI to depict some of the biggest scares.

Still, the HBO series has showcased some impressively inventive scares, even if it hasn't always executed them as well as viewers might have hoped. Some of the ideas behind the monsters in "Welcome to Derry" represent some delightfully twisted thinking on the part of the show's creators, and, dodgy CGI aside, it has — for the most part — made for some compelling horror. While Pennywise has, naturally, been the standout, there are plenty of other grim visions contained in "Welcome to Derry." Here are five of the scariest.