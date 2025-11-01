It: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Gives Us The Most Gruesome Pennywise Sequence (So Far)

This post contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

It is an established fact that Pennywise leverages children's fears to terrorize them in Stephen King's "It," which is also the case in every adaptation. These hauntings are a part of a twisted ritual, where Pennywise "salts the meat" before consumption — according to him, frightened flesh tastes better. It's reign of terror in Derry can be traced all the way back to 1715, and the town has witnessed countless deaths and disappearances since then. While Andy and Barbara Muschietti's "It: Welcome to Derry" cooks up an alternate timeline of events, Pennywise's methods to hunt children prove to be more gruesome and violent than anything we've seen before.

The most shocking culmination of this is episode 1, where three innocent kids die horrifying deaths and two children barely make it out alive. The survivors in question are Lilly (Clara Stack) and Ronnie (Amanda Christine), who are traumatized even further in episode 2, which carves out the most visceral Pennywise hauntings in the show so far. After witnessing the deaths in the theater, Ronnie is already on edge because the local authorities want to pin the crimes on her father, Hank Grogan (Stephen Rider). The police's desperation to frame Hank stems from undisguised racism, which fuels the darkness that haunts Derry in broad daylight.

While Lilly's testimony can potentially prevent Hank's unfair arrest, the adults threaten to send her to Juniper Hill if she doesn't go along with their schemes. Both Ronnie and Lilly experience hell soon after, but the former is forced to witness something so scarring that it redefines our perception of what Pennywise is capable of.