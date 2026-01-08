Jack Black Had A Small Role In A Forgotten HBO Western Before His Rise To Fame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today, Jack Black is one of the most recognizable movie stars in the world. But before he became such a beloved figure, he had to work his way up just like everyone else. During those years, he managed to ruin his small role in Sylvester Stallone's sci-fi movie "Demolition Man," but he also managed to do a much better job with his equally brief appearance in HBO's 1994 Western film "Blind Justice."

Black continued to dominate Hollywood in 2025, starring in the box office smash "A Minecraft Movie" and, more recently, appearing with Paul Rudd in the delightfully silly "Anaconda" reboot. But back in the early-1990s, he was still an up-and-comer looking to break into the business. He'd been acting since the early '80s, but it wasn't until 1992's "Bob Roberts" that he started to gain some traction in movies. It would take some time before he became the star we know him as today, but he was at least starting to make some headway.

Unfortunately, when Black was cast in "Demolition Man," he botched his chance at delivering a line, which would have been a significant step up for the young actor. Luckily, the year after, he managed to land a speaking role in "Blind Justice," where he played a United States Cavalry private who takes a beating from Armand Assante's mysterious gunfighter Canaan. Was it good? Not really. Was it a decent role for Black? Absolutely.