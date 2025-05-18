Jack Black Ruined His Role In A Sylvester Stallone Sci-Fi Movie

When "School of Rock" debuted in 2003, it felt as if Jack Black just came out of nowhere to assert himself as one of the best comedic stars of the early 2000s. A man with his outsized charisma seemed like he could march into a Hollywood studio and charm the execs into giving him a leading role, and that's very much how it felt for kids who saw his breakthrough family comedy. In reality, of course, things didn't quite work that way.

Advertisement

Black's breakout role actually came three years prior with 2000's "High Fidelity," after which he showed up in films like "Shallow Hal" and "Orange County" before gifting us all with the unendingly charming classic that is "School of Rock," becoming a superstar in the process. He's remained in the spotlight ever since, most recently by leading the box office smash that is "A Minecraft Movie." But if you cast your mind back to a time before "School of Rock," even before "High Fidelity," Black was very much a struggling young actor.

In the early '90s, the best Jack Black movies, the ones for which we all know and love him, were a long way off. Though he'd been acting since the early '80s, it was mostly in small roles for TV series and commercials. After his fellow UCLA alum Tim Robbins cast him in 1992's "Bob Roberts," however, Black's film career began, but it was slow going at first. In 1993 (one year before Black formed his now legendary band Tenacious D) Black was cast in a Sylvester Stallone sci-fi actioner with an off-beat sensibility. It was hardly a major break, but "Demolition Man" was a big enough deal for Warner Bros., at the behest of action maestro and super producer Joel Silver, to spend millions on elaborate stunts and real explosions that leveled actual buildings, setting fire to a soundstage and pushing the film's budget from $45 million to what some claim was almost $100 million in the process.

Advertisement

Black was cast in a small role that came with the promise of a possible line — a big deal for the young actor at the time. Unfortunately, he managed to screw the whole thing up.