5 TV Shows Like Heated Rivalry You Need To Watch Next
The end of 2025 arrived with an unexpected cultural moment, with "Heated Rivalry" exploding onto Crave (as distributed on HBO Max in the United States) and quickly becoming the show everyone around the virtual water cooler seemed to be discussing. Centered on the intense and emotionally charged relationship between rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), the series captivated audiences almost instantly. Viewers weren't just drawn in by the central romance but by the compelling structure of the story, which unfolded with precision and momentum across six tightly crafted episodes.
"Heated Rivalry" builds on the legacy of influential queer TV shows such as "Queer as Folk" and "The L Word," along with more recent series like "Looking." At the same time, its origins as a romance novel by New York Times Bestselling author Rachel Reid give it a distinctive tone, aligning it closely with the emotional beats and heightened intensity often found in BL (Boys' Love) media from Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. That blend of sports drama, longing, and intimacy helped "Heated Rivalry" carve out a unique space in the television landscape.
"Heated Rivalry" ended the year hailed as one of 2025's most buzzworthy series, especially in terms of its devoted fan base and online presence. Its popularity also led to a swift renewal for a second season, though an official release date has yet to be announced. Fortunately, while fans wait for the story to continue, there's no shortage of other series that explore queer relationships, forbidden attraction, and emotionally charged storytelling, offering plenty to watch until "Heated Rivalry" returns to the ice. Here are five of the best shows to watch to help keep you satiated until season 2.
Olympo
Netflix must be kicking itself after canceling "Olympo," especially as "Heated Rivalry" ignited renewed obsession with athletic hookups and romance amid the ruthless pressures of professional sports. The Spanish-language drama centered on a diverse group of elite athletes training at the prestigious Pirineos High Performance Center. At the heart of the story was Amaia Olaberria, played by Clara Galle, the exacting captain of Spain's national artistic swimming team, whose relentless drive set the tone for a narrative steeped in ambition, competition, and covert vulnerability. Across CAR Pirineos, friendships were tested, rivalries intensified, and personal limits were pushed as Spain's most promising talents chased perfection.
One of the series' most celebrated strengths was its thoughtful LGBTQ+ representation. Rugby players Roque Pérez, portrayed by Agustín Della Corte, and Sebas Senghor, played by Juan Perales, formed an emotional centerpiece that resonated strongly with viewers. Their relationship, marked by secrecy, fear, and tenderness, offered an authentic look at the realities faced by queer athletes navigating hyper-competitive sports environments. Fans widely praised the storyline for avoiding stereotypes and instead presenting a grounded, human portrayal of love and identity under pressure. Beyond individual arcs, Olympo stood out for its inclusive vision, weaving LGBTQIA+ identities naturally into its broader ensemble while delivering dramatic, addictive storylines and committed performances. The response reflected that impact. Upon its release, the series debuted at number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows and maintained a top 10 position for five consecutive weeks, signaling strong international engagement.
Despite this success, "Olympo" ultimately joined the growing list of Netflix series cut short after a single season. The cancellation feels unfortunate, leaving audiences with an unfinished story.
Interview with the Vampire
Before we go any further, please understand that tonally, "Interview with the Vampire" and "Heated Rivalry" couldn't be more different. However, they are both of a similar caliber in terms of production quality and performances, and there's already plenty of crossover between the fandoms.
Anne Rice's seminal classic "Interview with the Vampire" was beautifully turned into one of the most beloved vampire films of the 1990s (with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at the center as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt), but the AMC series adaptation starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid makes a hell of a case for being the better expansion of Rice's novel. The series is told through the lens of Louis' interview with renowned journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), as he seeks to tell the story of his (after)life after being turned into a vampire by Lestat in early 20th-century New Orleans.
There's no such thing as a heterosexual vampire (argue with your momma), and thanks to the series coming out nearly 30 years after the film, "Interview with the Vampire" is deliciously queer. Together, the vampire family (including their permanently teenage fledgling Claudia, played by Bailey Bass in season 1 and Delainey Hayles in season 2) endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. But the longer the interview continues, the more truth Molloy uncovers beneath Louis' story. "Interview with the Vampire" is one of the most compelling shows on television, and thankfully has been given the room to breathe with each season.
The first two seasons of "Interview with the Vampire" are available to stream on Netflix, with season 3 set to arrive sometime in 2026.
SKAM
While plenty of folks have understandably suggested YA films and TV shows like "Love, Simon," "Love, Victor," and "Heartstopper" to fill the queer yearning void left by "Heated Rivalry," it's the third season of the Norwegian series "SKAM" that feels like a closer spiritual sibling to the Canadian hockey romance. Each season centers on a different character coming of age and processing specific social issues, with season 3 focusing on Isak Valtersen (Tarjei Sandvik Moe) and his burgeoning relationship with Even Bech Næsheim (Henrik Holm). The season is principally a coming-out story that deals with issues of love, sexual identity, authenticity, mental illness, religion, and friendship, and even features a scene at a party that's very reminiscent of the club scene in "Heated Rivalry" episode 4.
"SKAM" (which is Norwegian for "shame") has resonated deeply with viewers across the globe and has even sparked spin-offs in nine different countries. Honestly, once "Euphoria" closes up shop, it wouldn't be surprising to see the United States try its hand at its own version of the show by expanding the "SKAM Austin" web series into a full, proper series. But then again, considering how the American television landscape has deprioritized nuanced, empathetic examinations of teen stories in recent years, perhaps we're better suited to watching all of the different versions of "SKAM."
To find where "SKAM" is available in your country, utilize the resource site "All of SKAM."
A League of Their Own
One of the most standout television series of 2022 was "A League of Their Own," the series adaptation created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. The show offered a vibrant and thoughtful reimagining of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed during World War II when women stepped in to keep professional baseball alive. While the series is inspired by the beloved 1992 film of the same name starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna, and Lori Petty, the television adaptation went further by presenting a more inclusive and historically grounded portrayal of the league and the women who played in it.
Unlike the original film, the Prime Video series openly acknowledges aspects of history that were previously overlooked or erased. Many of the characters are canonically queer, reflecting the lived realities of numerous players from the league, and the show directly addresses the systemic racism that excluded talented Black women from professional opportunities. These elements add emotional depth and social relevance, allowing the series to function not only as entertainment but also as a corrective to sanitized historical narratives.
Beyond its cultural importance, "A League of Their Own" succeeded as a compelling underdog sports drama. The ensemble cast delivered strong, nuanced performances, the dialogue was sharp and engaging, and the storytelling balanced humor with heartfelt moments. Each episode built momentum while exploring themes of ambition, identity, and resilience, but despite widespread critical praise, enthusiastic audience reception, and recognition such as a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series, the show was canceled after just one season. While this cancellation reflects a troubling pattern for sapphic-centered stories, the season that exists remains a powerful and memorable achievement.
"A League of Their Own" is available to stream on Prime Video.
Fellow Travelers
If you're hoping for a sweet, feel-good resolution like "Heated Rivalry" season 1, "Fellow Travelers" is not that kind of story. However, if you want a powerful, emotionally rich season of television anchored by two unforgettable performances, this show is absolutely worth your time. The Showtime limited series stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller and Tim Laughlin. Hawk is a World War II veteran and ambitious State Department official who carefully conceals his sexuality, while Tim is an earnest, idealistic congressional staffer whose life becomes deeply intertwined with Hawk's.
The show traces their relationship across several turbulent decades of American history. It begins in 1950s Washington, D.C., during the height of political paranoia and repression, then moves through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the excess and liberation of the disco era in the 1970s, and ultimately the devastation of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Each era shapes the characters in profound ways, showing how personal choices are influenced and often constrained by the world around them.
"Fellow Travelers" blends romance, history, political tension, and intimacy with impressive balance. Beyond the central love story, the series introduces a wide range of supporting characters who appear briefly but leave a lasting impact. These smaller roles help deepen the narrative, illuminate the inner lives of the main characters, and authentically portray how LGBTQIA+ people have survived, connected, and built community — even when forced to do so in secrecy. The result is a moving and often heartbreaking portrait of love, sacrifice, and resilience across time.
"Fellow Travelers" is available to stream on Paramount+.
Shoresy
If you're like me and you've enjoyed watching straight hockey podcast bros (shout out to the boys at "What Chaos" and "Empty Netters") unpack "Heated Rivalry" and emotionally invest in the interior lives of pro athletes falling in love, then "Shoresy" is the show for you. A spin-off of the hit Canadian TV comedy "Letterkenny," the Jared Keeso-created series centers on Shoresy (Keeso), a hockey player who moves to Sudbury, Canada, to join a senior AAA hockey team in his quest to never lose again. The first two seasons are directed by "Letterkenny" co-creator and "Heated Rivalry" showrunner Jacob Tierney, so you can best believe the show is as perfectly paced, beautifully shot, and stuffed to the gills with as many killer needle drops as its queer romance counterpart.
"Shoresy," like the classic Paul Newman film "Slap Shot" that clearly inspired it, weaponizes the honest depiction of the crude toxicity of hockey culture as a Trojan horse for more progressive ideas surrounding masculinity, the positionality of women in the sport, and the art of a good old-fashioned chirp. The slow-burning relationship between Shoresy and journalist Laura Mohr ("Shelby Oaks" star Camille Sullivan) is one of the show's best aspects, as it models a sweet, sincere, and respectful pursuit of a relationship. You've not known romance until you've heard Shoresy say "I hope you know I've been watching YouTube tutorials on how to rub your feet good" through a missing tooth smile.
Season 5 of "Shoresy" just kicked off on Crave in Canada, so it will head stateside via Hulu once all of the episodes have aired in early 2026.