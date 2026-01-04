5 TV Shows Like Heated Rivalry You Need To Watch Next

The end of 2025 arrived with an unexpected cultural moment, with "Heated Rivalry" exploding onto Crave (as distributed on HBO Max in the United States) and quickly becoming the show everyone around the virtual water cooler seemed to be discussing. Centered on the intense and emotionally charged relationship between rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), the series captivated audiences almost instantly. Viewers weren't just drawn in by the central romance but by the compelling structure of the story, which unfolded with precision and momentum across six tightly crafted episodes.

"Heated Rivalry" builds on the legacy of influential queer TV shows such as "Queer as Folk" and "The L Word," along with more recent series like "Looking." At the same time, its origins as a romance novel by New York Times Bestselling author Rachel Reid give it a distinctive tone, aligning it closely with the emotional beats and heightened intensity often found in BL (Boys' Love) media from Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. That blend of sports drama, longing, and intimacy helped "Heated Rivalry" carve out a unique space in the television landscape.

"Heated Rivalry" ended the year hailed as one of 2025's most buzzworthy series, especially in terms of its devoted fan base and online presence. Its popularity also led to a swift renewal for a second season, though an official release date has yet to be announced. Fortunately, while fans wait for the story to continue, there's no shortage of other series that explore queer relationships, forbidden attraction, and emotionally charged storytelling, offering plenty to watch until "Heated Rivalry" returns to the ice. Here are five of the best shows to watch to help keep you satiated until season 2.