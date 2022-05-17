Shoresy Teaser: This Team Will Never Lose Again, Bud

If you're feeling like your life's so pathetic that people get a charity tax break just by hanging around you, never fear, because "Shoresy" is almost here. The "Letterkenny" spin-off centered on everyone's favorite foul-chirping, mother-humping, hockey scoring character released another teaser trailer today, giving some insight into the lengths Shoresy is willing to go "ferda."

Shoresy is one of the major players of the Sudbury Bulldogs hockey team, who is informed that the team cannot lose another game, or else. Shoresy, played by "Letterkenny" star Jared Keeso with a missing tooth, proudly declares, "This team will never lose again." In the footage that follows, we're given a proper introduction to some of Shoresy's teammates through some slow-motion shots that resemble a Stanley Cup hype package.

Sudbury has needed to "give their balls a tug," for a while, and with the bench boss returning to whip them into shape, he's got his work cut out for him. He's got them running drills in the snow, Shoresy's knocking chicklets on the ice, but he's assembled a dream team of Goody (Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen), JJ (Max Bouffard), Dolo (Jonathan-Ismael Diaby), Hitch (Terry Ryan), and his de facto replacement of "Letterkenny" stars Jonesy and Reilly, Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat). The first season also promises a variety of guest appearances, including Laurence Leboeuf ("Transplant"), Scott Thompson ("Kids in the Hall"), Jonathan Torrens ("Trailer Park Boys"), Camille Sullivan ("Trigger Me"), Eliana Jones ("Northern Rescue"), Michala Brasseur ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Lysandre Nadeau ("Big Brother"), and "Letterkenny" stars Jacob Tierney and Kim Cloutier.