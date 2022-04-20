Tell Your Mom The Letterkenny Spin-Off Shoresy Is Coming To Hulu

Give yer balls a tug, tell your moms, and get ready to fight because the "Letterkenny" spin-off "Shoresy" is heading to Hulu faster than Jonesy's mom liking Shorey's Instagram post from two years ago in Puerto Vallarta. The whip-smart Canadian comedy series "Letterkenny" has become one of the flagship programs for Hulu, set to expand their quick witted, pro-fighting, Puppers drinking empire with the arrival of "Shoresy."

The spin-off series will consist of six, half-hour episodes centered on the titular f-bomb dropping hockey menace after he joins a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury, Ontario on a mission to never lose again. On "Letterkenny," Shoresy was exclusively seen from behind as he is played and voiced by the series star and creator Jared Keeso, but he will be on proud display as a fully visible character played by Keeso ... with a tooth or two missing.

To celebrate the premiere of the new series, Hulu released a teaser clip of the new show, featuring Shoresy in his element–taking a massive s*** in the locker room after a hockey game. "This team is so f***** bad, I've lost control of my bodily functions," he yelps from the toilet. His team coach Michaels' (Ryan McDonell) is doing his best to keep his team's spirits high after an embarrassing loss, as is team player Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat), but Shoresy isn't having it. They lost. They deserve to be embarrassed. If Coach isn't going to bring the pain, Shoresy sure as hell will.