12 Best Movies Like Uncut Gems

"Uncut Gems" is an anxiety-inducing rollercoaster of the highest order. There's really nothing like it, as the cinematography, sound design, and an utterly captivating performance from Adam Sandler will ensure that even though your heart will race, you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who has to obtain a precious opal to pay off his debts. Howard is a degenerate, but that's precisely why Sandler was the only actor who could play the part: We all love the Sandman, and we continue to root for him even as he dives further into depravity.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, "Uncut Gems" is a revelation in more ways than one. It put the brothers on the map, and Sandler probably should've won an Oscar for his role (or at the very least nominated for one). Sandler has done dramatic role before; he's phenomenal in "Punch-Drunk Love." But Howard Ratner is the kind of part that only comes along once in a lifetime.

After watching a film like this, it's understandable if you need to take a break. Go drink some water and maybe take a stroll around the block. But if you become addicted to this kind of feeling again, here are other movies like "Uncut Gems" that are sure to activate the "fight or flight" response in your brain.