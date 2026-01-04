12 Best Movies Like Uncut Gems
"Uncut Gems" is an anxiety-inducing rollercoaster of the highest order. There's really nothing like it, as the cinematography, sound design, and an utterly captivating performance from Adam Sandler will ensure that even though your heart will race, you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who has to obtain a precious opal to pay off his debts. Howard is a degenerate, but that's precisely why Sandler was the only actor who could play the part: We all love the Sandman, and we continue to root for him even as he dives further into depravity.
Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, "Uncut Gems" is a revelation in more ways than one. It put the brothers on the map, and Sandler probably should've won an Oscar for his role (or at the very least nominated for one). Sandler has done dramatic role before; he's phenomenal in "Punch-Drunk Love." But Howard Ratner is the kind of part that only comes along once in a lifetime.
After watching a film like this, it's understandable if you need to take a break. Go drink some water and maybe take a stroll around the block. But if you become addicted to this kind of feeling again, here are other movies like "Uncut Gems" that are sure to activate the "fight or flight" response in your brain.
Good Time
The Safdie brothers have seemingly mastered the art of instilling panic attacks in their audiences. Before "Uncut Gems," they made "Good Time," which is a similar adrenaline-pumping thrill ride through New York City. Brothers Connie (Robert Pattinson) and Nick (Benny Safdie) rob a bank, with Nick ultimately getting arrested in the aftermath. Connie, still on the lam from authorities, tries to bust his brother out of prison before anything bad happens to him.
Pattinson's performance deserves ample praise, and that's thanks to Josh Safdie creating a detailed backstory for his character. The screenplay itself may have focused on intense actions in the present, but Safdie wanted to flesh out the character so that Pattinson knew how Connie wasn't just your average run-of-the-mill criminal. It's a common component of both "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems." As the audience, you're rooting for characters who are trouble. In less capable hands, maybe it would be impossible to root for either.
Pattinson's performance might be enough for some, but the Safdies also infuse the film with an innate sense of style. Bright neon colors illuminate New York's landscape, and the score is exceptional. It uses a lot of '80s-inspired synths, and all this works to give the whole production a grimy aesthetic, harkening back to crime movies from the 1980s. After perfecting this type of movie with "Uncut Gems," it makes sense the Safdies split ways to try other things.
Whiplash
Crime movies naturally instill a sense of unease and terror in audiences. It takes genuine skill to put viewers on the edge of a panic attack with a film about drumming, but that's exactly what director Damien Chazelle did with 2014's "Whiplash." Music student Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) wants to be the best jazz drummer he can be, and he thinks getting into a class taught by Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) will allow him to get there. But he soon realizes that Fletcher's methods veer into the abusive, and he'll have to push himself to the limits of his sanity to get to where he wants to be.
"Whiplash" is the kind of movie that makes you want to grab Andrew, shake him around, and say, "Just get out of that class!" But the film is an intimate portrait into the mind of an obsessive artist, not unlike "Black Swan." Andrew is clearly a talented drummer, but there's a massive cavern between "great" and "legendary." And Chazelle doesn't exactly have an optimistic interpretation of where Andrew would go after the movie ends.
"Whiplash" forces viewers to confront their own ideas of how far is too far when it comes to achieving mastery of art, and it seems Terence and Andrew are destined to remain in a chaotic relationship forever.
The King of Comedy
Numerous films offer fascinating portrayals of characters with unhealthy fixations that cause them to dive further into violence, and in many ways, Rupert Pupkin (Robert De Niro in one of his best roles) of "The King of Comedy" can be seen as a prototype of sorts to Howard Ratner. Whereas Howard loved gambling, Rupert wants to become a well-known comedian, and his passion causes him to fixate on well-known TV host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis). Rupert's material isn't good, and he's largely isolated from most of society, living in his mother's basement. He'll do anything to get on Jerry's show, and believe me when I say anything.
Director Martin Scorsese was already highlighting the general public's obsession with celebrity culture all the way back in 1983. If anything, "The King of Comedy" has only grown more relevant with the advent of social media that makes it easier than ever to develop parasocial relationships with random people you see on your phone.
There's an ethos within "The King of Comedy" that goes, "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." It's a toxic ideology that has led to the ruin of many film protagonists even beyond Howard.
Rounders
Cinematic gamblers don't get much more degenerate than Howard Ratner in "Uncut Gems." His six-way parlay for a Celtics game is utter insanity, and it really goes to show how people with this addictive personality need to go bigger to attain the same high. As much as you'll wish Howard could just walk away from this lifestyle, you'll feel the same way about Mike McDermott (Matt Damon) in "Rounders."
Mike initially gets out of the world of high-stakes poker before an old friend, Lester "Worm" Murphy (Edward Norton) gets out of prison and needs a way to pay off his debt. Their dynamic is really what makes the film what it is. On the one hand, Mike seems like a guy who would genuinely be okay with gambling and wants to go legit by attending law school. However, Worm is a perfectly sleazy devil on Mike's shoulder who entices him to continue playing games, occasionally screwing his friend over in the process. It's one of the best gambling movies ever made and a perfect showcase of how to make a card game cinematic.
Dog Day Afternoon
It's one thing to watch a movie character have a bad day, but it's another thing entirely to watch them suffer from their own foibles. Howard Ratner shouldn't have racked up that much debut, and things immediately go awry for Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) in "Dog Day Afternoon." Sonny robs a bank for the first time, despite one member of his crew leaving before they even get there and arriving too late to where there's only $1,100 left in the bank after its cash pick-up.
While Howard has no redeeming qualities, Sonny is incredibly sympathetic. The entire reason he wanted to rob the bank in the first place was to pay for gender confirmation surgery for his partner, Leon (Chris Sarandon). He really doesn't want anyone to get hurt and is happy to release a hostage as a sign of good faith, but it's readily apparent that he's in over his head.
"Dog Day Afternoon" works as well as it does because it's a heist movie that's not really about the heist. Unfortunately, you start to realize where all that is heading pretty quickly. Rather, it's about diving into Sonny's psyche and seeing what could drive someone to such desperate actions for someone they love.
Shiva Baby
It's easy for a filmmaker to ramp up the tension when the plot surrounds a bank robbery or high-stakes betting game. But for some, the scariest scenario of all is having to deal with their family members and an ex. "Shiva Baby" seems unassuming on the surface, as it's about a directionless young Jewish woman, Danielle (Rachel Sennott), who attends a shiva that will be attended by her successful ex-girlfriend, as well as her sugar daddy who happens to be married to another woman.
/Film praised "Shiva Baby" in its review, commending the cast and script. The result is a powder keg ready to combust, and it's largely there in the first place due to the protagonist's inability to grow up. "Shiva Baby" does a phenomenal job of mining tension out of a claustrophobic environment. Danielle is stuck in this crowded room, so no matter where she goes, there's someone she doesn't want to talk to. Then there are the lingering gazes from family members wondering what exactly she has planned for the future.
The camera often gets unbearably close to Danielle, putting the viewer in her shoes of constantly feeling like she's under a microscope. There's also a baby perpetually crying in the background to bolster the idea that you want to crawl out of your skin to get out of this situation. Don't get me wrong, it's definitely still funny, but the jokes are filtered through a thriller/horror lens to show just how doomed Danielle feels.
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
There's little doubt 1976's "The Killing of a Chinese Bookie" was a huge influence for "Uncut Gems." In fact, the Safdie brothers praised director John Cassavetes to Criterion: "Cassavetes is a god and a hero."
Cosmo Vittelli (Ben Gazzara) is a true contradiction. He operates a sleazy strip club but wants people to enjoy the establishment beyond the fact there are naked dancing women. He also gets himself into massive gambling debt, but a mobster, Mort (Seymour Cassell), a way out. All Cosmo has to do is kill a bookie, and his record is wiped clean.
Like much of Cassavetes' work, there's a naturalistic approach to filming the noir story. Much of the dialogue feels made up on the spot, and the camerawork can be a little sloppy, almost as though you're watching a documentary of a man slowly unravel at the thought of what he must do to save his own skin. It's a mob movie unlike all other gangster films because it's not focused on violence or some kind of external relief. It's all about one man responding to an insurmountable task.
Hero (1992)
There aren't many movies like "Uncut Gems" you could reasonably watch with your kids, but 1992's "Hero" is about as close as you're going to get. The film, rated PG-13, sees lowlife pickpocket Bernie (Dustin Hoffman) save a bunch of people from a plane crash but steals from them in the process. The media wants to know who the "Angel of Flight 104" is, but Bernie can't come forward. John (Andy Garcia), a homeless veteran, takes credit for the whole thing but feels guilty over lying and donates much of the money he's earned to charity.
It's a movie about deeply flawed characters who still have some light to them. Bernie's a criminal but still saved people (even if he stole some credit cards), and John lies but puts the reward money to good use. Like Howard Ratner and other dubious individuals on this list, you recognize how bad they are while still holding out hope there's some good in them.
It's no surprise the Safdies cited "Hero" as one of their influences on "Uncut Gems" to Metrograph, "[Bernie] is so flawed, but you love him. This guy who just wanted to just do this thing, but he has these weird principles that he stands by. But these are movies you watch when you're kids and you can't get over them."
Easy Money
Adam Sandler seems like the perfect fit to play Howard Ratner in "Uncut Gems," but the Safdies have also mentioned how it could've been perfect for Rodney Dangerfield in his prime. It's easy to see why, as Dangerfield crafted a public persona that was loud and crass, and he proved he could lead a movie with 1983's "Easy Money."
Monty (Dangerfield) is exactly the kind of guy you would expect Dangerfield to play. He drinks and gambles, much to his mother-in-law's dismay. But when said mother-in-law passes away, she has a condition for Monty in her will. If he can give up all of his vices for one year, he'll receive $10 million. He works hard to go on the straight and narrow, and it's a fascinating look at whether these types of characters could change if they wanted to.
"Easy Money" offers a softer look at Dangerfield. His stand-up was far more cynical; he was mostly known for his self-deprecating one-liners poking fun at his looks and manners. The movie makes that archetype a bit more well-rounded, but now, I can't help but think of how much Dangerfield would've killed in a movie like "Uncut Gems."
Nightcrawler
Adam Sandler was robbed of an Oscar nomination for "Uncut Gems," and Jake Gyllenhaal was similarly snubbed for his mesmerizing performance in "Nightcrawler." The actor plays the psychopathic Lou Bloom, a "nightcrawler" who drives around a seedy Los Angeles looking for grisly scenes to film and showcase on the local news.
There are very clear themes of how the media sensationalizes the news. Talking about tax reform isn't enough to maintain viewers' interest, so they need car chases and pile-ups. However, the film isn't only presenting a case study of one psychopath, namely Lou. "Nightcrawler" functions as commentary on how anyone could be more than willing to give up their morals and decency for a chance to succeed under capitalism. It's no mistake that before he becomes a certified nightcrawler, Lou is trying to make money any way he can, even if it's via stealing.
"Nightcrawler" is like the car crashes that factor into Lou's journey. You may be disgusted by what you see, but you won't be able to turn away.
Punch-Drunk Love
Adam Sandler rose to prominence with goofy comedies like "The Waterboy" and "Billy Madison." In fact, he's made a career as well as truckloads of money off playing manchildren who need to learn how to grow up just a little bit. But "Uncut Gems" proved Sandler was an immensely capable actor who could hang with the big dogs. Of course, many folks already knew that after seeing a more dramatic turn in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Punch-Drunk Love."
Sandler plays Barry Egan, the owner of a novelty item company who suffers from immense social anxiety but is also prone to loud outbursts. "Punch-Drunk Love" doesn't have the same kind of propulsive plot as "Uncut Gems." Instead, we see Barry contend with a series of events that push him out of his comfort zone, including pursuing a romantic relationship with one of his sister's co-workers, Lena (Emily Watson).
Other than being surprise showcases for Sandler's talent, there are other similarities between "Uncut Gems" and "Punch-Drunk Love," from similar wardrobe colors to forcing Sandler's characters into quieter moments. The two films would make a superb double feature that will make you think Sandler is one of our finest actors working today.
Marty Supreme
Benny and Josh Safdie split up after "Uncut Gems" to pursue separate projects. Benny Safdie made the Mark Kerr biopic "The Smashing Machine" starring Dwayne Johnson while his brother made a very different kind of sports movie. Josh Safdie co-wrote and directed "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a table tennis prodigy who goes through the wringer to prove he's the best there ever was. /Film's own Chris Evangelista called "Marty Supreme" one of the best films of 2025, so if you're going to see one of the Safdie brothers' personal projects, make it "Marty Supreme."
You'll find the same kinetic energy persistent throughout "Uncut Gems" here, led by an equally charismatic performance from Chalamet. During a 2025 speech at the SAG Awards, Chalamet mentioned how he wanted to be one of the greats. Marty has a similar ideology, believing he's God's gift to humanity. And when you're as skilled as Chalamet or Marty, it's tough to argue with such proclamations.
Josh Safdie really deserves a lot of praise for being able to craft such compelling protagonists that they can do selfish things, yet you can't help but root for them. Now that each of the Safdies have gotten a chance to do their own thing, hopefully they come back together stronger than ever.