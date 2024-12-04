Movies about gambling follow a simple mantra: A character or characters go up against the odds, eschewing safe bets for a risky, life-changing move. The stakes are high, but the rewards are plentiful. Our protagonists encounter numerous obstacles during their journey and often incur severe losses. They almost always experience a moment of self-reflection and are faced with the ultimate choice: go all in or fold. Rinse and repeat.

Hundreds of movies about gambling exist to tell this same story time and again, with slight variations on the formula. Audiences turn up in droves to watch these powerful morality tales play out on the silver screen. And why not? The gambling genre presents the hero's journey in its purest form. It's the quintessential underdog tale, except rather than score the final shot in the big game, characters risk life and limb for a chance to beat the house, upend the establishment, as it were.

But which film is the best?

Whether you're new to the sub-genre or merely looking for an old-fashioned hustling flick set within the world of Las Vegas, underground poker, or at the race track, we've got you covered with a list of the 15 best gambling movies of all time, ranked from good to great. Read 'em and weep!