Will There Be An Ocean's 14? George Clooney Says There's A Script

Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy is some of the most fun you can have with a movie. They are hyper-enjoyable heist romps about a group of guys being dudes. As our own Chris Evangelista put it, "Ocean's 11" (and the rest of the trilogy, really) is "a hang-out movie, where all the people hanging out are also plotting a massive heist." Even the sequels have some excellent gags, like Julia Roberts' character impersonating the real Julia Roberts in "Ocean's 12," or "Ocean's 13" having the whole "the nose plays" bit and the hilarious and poignant subplot about factory workers in Mexico going on strike — a bit that just get more timely with age.

It's been over 15 years since the last with Clooney and Soderbergh, and we haven't heard about a reunion — until now. Speaking with Uproxx, George Clooney has an exciting update about a potential follow-up to "Ocean's 13."

"We have a really good script for another 'Oceans' now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney said. But when asked about "Ocean's 14," he had an interesting response. "I don't want to call it that ... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going In Style.'" This refers to the 1979 film starring George Burns and Art Carney. Though Clooney admits they're not that old yet, he's "getting there."