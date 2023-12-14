Will There Be An Ocean's 14? George Clooney Says There's A Script
Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy is some of the most fun you can have with a movie. They are hyper-enjoyable heist romps about a group of guys being dudes. As our own Chris Evangelista put it, "Ocean's 11" (and the rest of the trilogy, really) is "a hang-out movie, where all the people hanging out are also plotting a massive heist." Even the sequels have some excellent gags, like Julia Roberts' character impersonating the real Julia Roberts in "Ocean's 12," or "Ocean's 13" having the whole "the nose plays" bit and the hilarious and poignant subplot about factory workers in Mexico going on strike — a bit that just get more timely with age.
It's been over 15 years since the last with Clooney and Soderbergh, and we haven't heard about a reunion — until now. Speaking with Uproxx, George Clooney has an exciting update about a potential follow-up to "Ocean's 13."
"We have a really good script for another 'Oceans' now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney said. But when asked about "Ocean's 14," he had an interesting response. "I don't want to call it that ... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going In Style.'" This refers to the 1979 film starring George Burns and Art Carney. Though Clooney admits they're not that old yet, he's "getting there."
Let's get the gang back together
Now, the idea of the next "Ocean's" movie taking inspiration from "Going In Style" is a fantastic idea. The 1979 film is still a lot of fun, a heist comedy about three senior citizens who decide to combat the extreme boredom of old age by ... robbing a bank. Like "Ocean's 11," it is pretty much a hang-out movie where a group of best buds just decide to bond by pulling a heist. There was a lackluster remake back in 2017 starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin, which lacked the charm of the original.
As for another "Ocean's" film, there were talks about a follow-up to "Ocean's 13" right after the release of that movie, but after Bernie Mac's death, Soderbergh put the project on hold — and little progress has been made since. The idea of "Ocean's 14" embracing the characters' ages and making that part of the heist plan is both quite entertaining, and also something the franchise toyed with before. After all, "Ocean's 12" almost starred the fathers of George Clooney and Brad Pitt's characters.
In the meantime, however, there's the "Ocean's 11" prequel starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as the parents of Danny Ocean, taking place in 1960s Europe. When asked about this project by Variety, Clooney was quick to answer. "Margot Robbie's my mother? I've always thought that," Clooney said. "And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly."