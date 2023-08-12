Ocean's 9 - Is It Happening?

"Ocean's 8" graced the big screen more than five years ago and it seemed to promise more to come. However, a sequel has yet to materialize for reasons unknown. Boasting an all-star ensemble including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling, the third installment of the popular "Ocean's" franchise proved its mettle at the box office, amassing a worldwide total of $297.8M, a figure roughly on par with "Ocean's Thirteen." Additionally, it garnered favorable reviews from critics. Mixed audience reactions resulted in only a 47% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Overall, the picture achieved success.

Yet, here we are, the passage of time notwithstanding, still awaiting further escapades featuring Debbie Ocean and her cohorts. The question remains: Why has Warner Bros. not granted the green light for another chapter in this star-studded saga?

According to Paulson, the answer lies in scheduling. During an interview with ET, the actress explained that reuniting the cast poses challenges.

"Oh, God, an 'Ocean's 9,' I would love that. The question is whether we can synchronize Awkwafina's availability. She has become an immense star now," Paulson remarked. "It's like, what's the plan? Likely, everyone is awaiting Awkwafina's schedule. I mean, Awkwafina? Nora? What's the story? You're way too famous at this point."

Consequently, while the prospect of "Ocean's 9" appears distant, a glimmer of hope for a sequel's theatrical release persists. For further affirmation, let us delve into all the information we have garnered regarding the anticipated follow-up thus far!