Ocean's 9 - Is It Happening?
"Ocean's 8" graced the big screen more than five years ago and it seemed to promise more to come. However, a sequel has yet to materialize for reasons unknown. Boasting an all-star ensemble including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling, the third installment of the popular "Ocean's" franchise proved its mettle at the box office, amassing a worldwide total of $297.8M, a figure roughly on par with "Ocean's Thirteen." Additionally, it garnered favorable reviews from critics. Mixed audience reactions resulted in only a 47% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Overall, the picture achieved success.
Yet, here we are, the passage of time notwithstanding, still awaiting further escapades featuring Debbie Ocean and her cohorts. The question remains: Why has Warner Bros. not granted the green light for another chapter in this star-studded saga?
According to Paulson, the answer lies in scheduling. During an interview with ET, the actress explained that reuniting the cast poses challenges.
"Oh, God, an 'Ocean's 9,' I would love that. The question is whether we can synchronize Awkwafina's availability. She has become an immense star now," Paulson remarked. "It's like, what's the plan? Likely, everyone is awaiting Awkwafina's schedule. I mean, Awkwafina? Nora? What's the story? You're way too famous at this point."
Consequently, while the prospect of "Ocean's 9" appears distant, a glimmer of hope for a sequel's theatrical release persists. For further affirmation, let us delve into all the information we have garnered regarding the anticipated follow-up thus far!
Everything the cast and crew have said about Ocean's 9
While it would be ideal to bring everyone back for a proposed "Ocean's 9, Sandra Bullock is the key to getting a follow-up off the ground. After all, she's the main headliner and the crew's ringleader. Still, the actor has specific demands for the sequel, noting to Screen Rant during her press tour for "The Lost City" that she would want a little more diversity in front of and behind the camera.
"Well, the nice thing is, we still have our text chain," Bullock said. "So our text chain's still very active. You need to coordinate people's schedules, find a badass female director, an incredible female writer and come up with a story that no one would expect, that only women could pull off."
"Ocean's 8" was notably written and directed by Gary Ross of "Pleasantville" and "Seabiscuit" fame. While the director couldn't quite capture "Oceans Eleven" director Steven Soderbergh's incredibly cool vibe, he still did a worthwhile job with the material, or at least enough to assume he'd return for more.
Still, Bullock's comments make sense, and there's no denying a director like Greta Gerwig could step in and imbue the proceedings with some panache.
Also, a few years earlier, while promoting the Netflix thriller "Bird Box," the Academy Award winner was asked by Yahoo Entertainment if "Ocean's 9" was on the table, to which she implored the interviewer to check in with "the peeps at WB." She then noted that she wanted to see "someone who is Latina" added to the cast.
What others have said about Ocean's 9
Several cast members seem keen to return for an "Ocean's 8" sequel. Awkwafina, in response to Paulson's musings about her availability, playfully exclaimed to ET, "What do you mean? I'm available, Sarah! What's her schedule like?" Her witty jest in reaction to Paulson's remarks conveyed her fondness for Paulson, sharing, "I love Paulson. She makes me laugh."
Awkwafina's enthusiasm continued, "I'm available, Paulson! I'm here. I'm waiting." She humorously emphasized, "We're waiting for you, actually. Let me know! I'm here."
Blanchett, for her part, approached the matter with a dose of pragmatism. Before the opening of "Ocean's 8," she wisely acknowledged to Digital Spy that discussing a sequel before witnessing the box office outcome would be a show of hubris. And, returning to Paulson, she addressed the possibility of "Ocean's 9" at the premiere of "Glass," saying, "I am curious if we're ever going to do that, it would be so much fun."
For all the optimism, there just doesn't appear to be much hype or anticipation surrounding the project. Even the studio is ready to rework the franchise into something completely different.
What could happen in Ocean's 9?
In May 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. planned to make a new "Ocean's" movie starring and produced by Margot Robbie, with Jay Roach directing a script penned by Carrie Solomon. Several months later, in August 2022, Deadline reported that Robbie's "Barbie" costar Ryan Gosling was in talks to join her. While plot details are scant, Deadline reported that the film would hew closer to the 1960s "Ocean's 11," which starred Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, and would move the action to the same period.
So, this news marks the end of Sandra Bullock's "Ocean's" saga, right?
Well, not exactly. Setting the new film in the past still allows WB to branch off from previous installments. They could spin an entire franchise out of the 1960s milieu, then return to the present and bring back Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett's crew for more star-studded fun. It's just not likely.
Still, we can speculate. There weren't too many plot threads left dangling at the end of "Ocean's 9," so a follow-up isn't necessary unless they opt to answer whether George Clooney's character, Danny Ocean, is dead. The producers could have Claude Becker (Richard Armitage) return to exact revenge against Bullock's crew or follow the footsteps of "Ocean's 12" and introduce a new antagonist for the gang to outwit. There are numerous paths for the studio to traverse; it's just a matter of who will pull the trigger.
Who will the stars of the sequel be?
Naturally, casting comes down to which iteration WB prefers to follow. After "Barbie's" success, it makes sense from a box office perspective for the studio to try to recapture the Robbie/Gosling magic while it's hot. So, more than likely, our next "Ocean's" flick will see the talented duo once again sharing the screen.
Still, Steven Soderbergh revealed a desire to make another entry with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and the gang. Don Cheadle said as much in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating: "We were talking about it [after "Ocean's Thirteen"], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it. But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."
Later, during an interview promoting "Stillwater," Damon noted that another "Ocean's" came down to Soderbergh. So, an "Ocean's Fourteen" remains very much on the table.
If the studio opted for an "Ocean's 9," however, Sarah Paulson stated her desire to see Oprah Winfrey and Emma Thompson brought in to join the fun. And, wouldn't you know it, Oprah enthusiastically agreed! Why not have three "Ocean's" franchises running concurrently?
What we would want to see in another Ocean's film
If WB were to go ahead with an "Ocean's 9," I'd totally geek out over a mashup of the classic franchise vibes with the awesome crew from "Ocean's 8." I mean, come on, these characters are all in the same universe, so it's not rocket science to have Danny Ocean team up with his sis for another epic score, right?
Imagine a movie that seamlessly brings together Clooney, Bullock, Blanchett, Pitt, Damon, Cheadle, and Awkwafina. Seriously, who wouldn't want to catch that star-studded extravaganza, plot details aside? It'd be like the ultimate "Avengers" moment for the "Ocean's" world, and the possibilities for each character's journey would be wide open. They'd all get their time in the spotlight.
But let's take it a step further. How about throwing in Gosling and Robbie just for kicks? Here's a wild idea: What if there's some kind of time-travel gadget that connects both universes? Imagine Clooney and the gang getting transported back to the swinging 60s. They could rub shoulders with the "Barbie" crew and even hang out with the legendary Rat Pack. I know it sounds bonkers, but hey, we've seen crazier stuff on the big screen, right? It'd be an absolute blast!