There's One Thing The Smashing Machine Does Differently From Every Other Sports Movie

Beware, this article contains major spoilers for "The Smashing Machine," in theaters now.

From "Rocky" to "Rush," so many sports movies, whether they're about boxing, racing or any number of athletic competitions, are often about the glory of victory and the arduous journey to get there. But every now and then, what initially seems like a typical sports movie goes against the grain and digs a little deeper beyond the final triumph. In fact, sometimes the movie is better when the athlete we've been watching ends up losing. "The Smashing Machine" is one of those movies.

Benny Safdie's biographical sports drama "The Smashing Machine" follows Dwayne Johnson giving an Oscar-worthy performance as Mark Kerr, an amateur wrestler turned mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter at a time when the intense sport had yet to drum up massive moneymaking deals for those taking punches and kicks in the octagon arena. The sport of MMA fighting was seen as barbaric, and during Kerr's time as a fighter, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the top tournament in the United States) was banned in 36 states. This meant Kerr often traveled to Japan to fight in major tournaments; he wasn't a household name like Conor McGregor or Georges St. Pierres.

For the most part, "The Smashing Machine" follows a similar trajectory to a lot of sports movies. We watch as Kerr trains hard for his fights, he has an unstable relationship with his girlfriend Dawn (Emily Blunt), his undefeated record is broken with his first loss, and most significantly, throughout all of this, he's addicted to opioid painkillers because of the agonizing toll fighting takes on his body.

Safdie doesn't give Mark Kerr a triumphant rise from his low points. When Kerr loses a potentially life-changing fight that could have won him $200,000, it's not a happy ending. However, what's interesting is that the drama leading up to this doesn't hit the same peaks and valleys that plenty of other sports movies have traversed in the past. Instead, Kerr is mostly presented as a normal guy, and "The Smashing Machine" ends up not being about the glory.